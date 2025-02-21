49ers looking to avoid offseason drama amid Deebo Samuel rumors

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a season where they significantly underperformed expectations. They finished 6-11 and failed to reach the playoffs just one year after making the Super Bowl, and now there is trade buzz surrounding star wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

49ers want a distraction-free offseason

The last thing that San Francisco needs is unwanted attention this offseason, and that is exactly what they are hoping to avoid in spite of the trade rumors, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler:

“The one key component here that I was told from a couple people around the league is the 49ers want a drama-free offseason,” Fowler said on ESPN’s NFL Live (h/t Bleacher Report’s Paul Kasabian).

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Samuel, who has been with the 49ers since 2019, requested a trade earlier this offseason, which now gives San Francisco a daunting task to try to navigate. Samuel has been a key member of the 49ers’ offense for most of his career, and he was named a First-Team All-Pro in 2021.

This past season, Samuel still made an impact on the receiving front, as he recorded 670 yards with 51 catches and scored three touchdowns. Additionally, he had 136 rushing yards on 42 attempts and a rushing touchdown.

The 49ers have another trade situation to deal with

The past few offseasons have been filled with contract disputes and trade rumors. Last year, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk had requested a trade before later agreeing to a four-year extension with San Francisco, a saga that lasted for most of the offseason. Now they have this situation with Samuel on their hands along with focusing on returning to contention status in 2025.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

To make matters worse, injuries derailed their season last year, as Aiyuk suffered a torn ACL in October, and running back Christian McCaffrey played just four games with an Achilles issue. The 49ers are in a tough situation, and ideally, they would like to get the Samuel situation handled swiftly to avoid it becoming a major distraction heading into training camp.

Ultimately, whether or not this situation results in a new contract or a trade remains to be seen, and interested teams are sure to make hefty offers for the dynamic receiver. How the 49ers handle this situation could have a big effect on whether they will bounce back in 2025.