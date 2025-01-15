Latest NFL mock draft sees Colorado superstar QB fall outside the top-5

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Lots of teams will have tough choices to make at this year’s NFL draft. At least two teams within the top six of the draft order are expected to take a quarterback, with Cam Ward of Miami and Shedeur Sanders of Colorado headlining the quarterback class.

CBS Sports mock draft has Shedeur Sanders at pick No. 6

Teams such as the Titans, Browns, and Giants are all expected to at least consider taking a quarterback. However, following the College Football Playoff and other bowl games, things have changed on some draft boards.

CBS Sports’ latest mock draft has Sanders notably being absent from the top five, going at pick No. 6 to the Las Vegas Raiders. They have Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter being selected second overall to the Browns and Heisman Trophy winner and Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter going at pick No. 3 to the Giants.

“I don’t have a top of the draft grade on Shedeur Sanders, and some NFL teams may ultimately agree. The Raiders are unlikely to have the kind of options that the Browns and Giants will via trade/free agency, meaning they’ll set their sights towards the draft,” CBS Sports’ Mike Renner wrote.

Sanders was one of the top quarterbacks in college football this past season, and for a while was considered to be the top quarterback prospect in the 2025 class. He led the Big 12 in passing yards (4,134), touchdowns (37), and yards per game (318.0). His efforts led Colorado to a 9-4 record and they were ranked 20th in the AP Poll.

Sanders’ poor bowl game performance likely pushed some executives away

However, he struggled in Colorado’s bowl game against BYU, as he threw two interceptions with a 69.8% completion rate as the Buffaloes were stomped by BYU 36-14. That performance likely drew some concerns from NFL executives, which is what is making some teams reconsider what direction they should head in for the draft.

Now, Ward seems to be the consensus top quarterback option available at the draft. Ward led the ACC with 39 touchdowns and he threw for 4,313 yards and just seven interceptions. In Miami’s bowl game against Iowa State, he played in just one half but threw three touchdowns in just 19 pass attempts and did not commit a turnover.

Nevertheless, Sanders is still projected to go in the early first round, but it would appear that it is less clear which team exactly he will be suiting up for in his rookie season.