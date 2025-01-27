Yankees’ young infielder could finally erupt into an offensive weapon

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Yankees‘ Anthony Volpe entered 2024 with high expectations after an up-and-down rookie season, and the 23-year-old shortstop showed promising growth in several key areas.

Playing in 160 games, Volpe hit .243/.293/.364, notching 12 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 28 stolen bases. His focus on improving contact was evident as his batting average climbed significantly. However, his slugging percentage took a noticeable dip, signaling a shift in approach.

As a rookie, Volpe was often guilty of selling out for power, reflected in his .174 isolated slugging rate. That number dropped to .121 in 2024 as he prioritized putting the ball in play over hitting for power. While it’s clear that Volpe is still working on balancing his offensive profile, the adjustments show maturity and a willingness to adapt.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Playoff Potential

The postseason offered a glimpse of what Volpe could become when everything clicks. Over 14 playoff games, he stepped up against elite pitching, hitting .286/.407/.408 with a grand slam, five stolen bases, and a stellar 136 wRC+. His ability to elevate his performance when the stakes were highest speaks volumes about his potential.

The Yankees are hoping to see that same offensive consistency over a full season. Volpe’s discipline metrics during the regular season left room for improvement—he ranked in the 62nd percentile in whiff rate and 45th percentile in chase rate. These numbers suggest that while he has a decent eye, there’s still work to be done in avoiding unnecessary swings and maximizing his contact potential.

Defensive Excellence

If there’s one area where Volpe has already established himself as elite, it’s his defense. Over 1416.2 innings at shortstop in 2024, he posted a .972 fielding percentage, adding six defensive runs saved and 15 outs above average to his résumé. These metrics place him among the best defensive shortstops in baseball.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

His ability to anchor the infield provides stability for the Yankees, and his range, instincts, and strong arm ensure that he’ll be a cornerstone of their defense for years to come. While his offense remains a work in progress, his defense is a valuable safety net, giving the Yankees the luxury of patience as he continues to develop at the plate.

Unlocking the Full Potential

The Yankees know what Volpe is capable of, especially after seeing his postseason production. The challenge now is helping him put all the pieces together. He has already shown he can hit for power, as evidenced by his rookie campaign. If he can pair that power with his improved contact skills and take his on-base percentage to the next level, Volpe could easily emerge as a legitimate leadoff option.

His speed on the basepaths adds another layer to his game, making him a dynamic threat at the top of the order. With a bit more polish at the plate, Volpe has the tools to become one of the most well-rounded shortstops in baseball. For a team like the Yankees, that level of upside is invaluable as they aim to remain competitive in the years to come.