Yankees lose out on the option to sign $500 million superstar bat

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Yankees just saw one of the biggest potential free agents for 2026 vanish in the blink of an eye.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has officially signed a mammoth 14-year, $500 million contract to stay with the Toronto Blue Jays, removing himself from any future sweepstakes before they could even begin.

That averages out to $35.7 million per year, a staggering price that locks Guerrero into a long-term deal and gives the Blue Jays a franchise face for the next decade and beyond.

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Guerrero Gets Paid and Avoids the Risk

Guerrero’s extension essentially gives him the golden parachute every player dreams of—generational wealth and long-term security.

Rather than roll the dice on a season that could’ve dropped his stock with a slump or injury, Guerrero opted for security. And let’s be honest—$500 million doesn’t just cushion the fall; it builds a skyscraper around you.

Last season, he played 159 games, hitting .323/.396/.544 with 30 homers and 103 RBIs. There’s no question his bat is elite when he’s locked in, but he does bring a notable downside defensively.

Guerrero remains one of the worst defensive first basemen in the league, which puts even more pressure on his bat to carry the value.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Yankees Likely to Look Elsewhere

While Guerrero Jr. would’ve brought more pop to the Yankees’ lineup, he never really felt like a natural fit—especially with the kind of contract he was demanding.

The Yankees have been looking to get younger and more versatile, not just top-heavy with big contracts.

Instead of targeting Guerrero, they’ll likely keep a closer eye on Kyle Tucker, who plays the outfield and would provide more balance to a team that may lose Bellinger after the 2025 season.

Of course, Bellinger could still be retained, especially if he continues his current trajectory.

But in the end, Guerrero Jr. is now off the table for everyone, and for the Yankees, the path forward just got a little more narrow in next winter’s free agency plan.