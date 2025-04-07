Yankees’ failed prospect is hanging onto his roster spot by a thread

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

For former top prospect Oswald Peraza, every at-bat in April feels like a tryout—and so far, he’s at least giving the Yankees something to think about. After a spring training that inspired more concern than confidence, Peraza is doing his best to flip the script in the early days of the regular season.

A Spring to Forget

Let’s not sugarcoat it—Peraza’s spring was rough. Over 21 games, he posted a .160/.263/.180 slash line, showing little in the way of power or plate discipline. His struggles made it easy to question whether he even deserved a roster spot heading into Opening Day.

With DJ LeMahieu injured, the Yankees were forced to hang on, giving Peraza a spot more out of necessity than earned opportunity.

Hot Start… For Now

But baseball is funny like that. Just when you’re about to pull the plug, the bat starts to wake up. Through five regular season games, Peraza is hitting .364/.364/.818, including a clutch two-run double on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates that gave the Yankees late life in what ultimately became a narrow 5–4 loss.

He’s already launched a home run, collected three RBIs, and is making some solid contact—albeit in a small sample size. The reality is, his numbers will likely regress, but any bit of offensive juice buys him more time.

Holding the Line at Third Base

Defensively, Peraza has been helping patch up a position that’s lacked consistency. With Pablo Reyes struggling both at the plate and in the field, the Yankees can’t afford another defensive liability. They’ve relied on Oswaldo Cabrera as the everyday starter, but Cabrera isn’t exactly lighting up left-handed pitching, so Peraza becomes a necessary counterpunch in those matchups.

His glove is reliable, and that’s just enough for now.

What Comes Next?

The return of DJ LeMahieu looms large. Once the veteran infielder is healthy, the Yankees will be forced to make a roster decision. Peraza or Reyes could be the odd man out—possibly both if the Yankees prioritize power and versatility.

So for Peraza, every inning is a job interview. He may be hanging on by a thread, but he’s still in the room—and in baseball, sometimes that’s all you need.