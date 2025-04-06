Yankees re-sign veteran reliever, option impressive left-hander to create roster space

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

After being designated for assignment to create room on the roster for Devin Williams, the Yankees have re-signed RHP Adam Ottavino to an MLB deal it seems. Andy Martino reports the two sides have agreed to a deal, and that the expectation is he’ll be re-joining the team as they head to Detroit.

In two appearances with the Yankees this season, Ottavino has yet to allow a run while issuing two walks and striking out two batters. He spent last season with the New York Mets, where he posted a 4.34 ERA and was relegated to a mop-up duty role while others passed him on the depth chart.

With the team announcing that LHP Brent Headrick is headed down to Scranton, the Yankees seem to have opened up a spot for Adam Ottavino.

Adam Ottavino Returns to the Yankees, Brent Headrick Gets the Scranton Shuttle

SNY’s Andy Martino was the first to report the news that Adam Ottavino would re-sign with the Yankees on a deal, with him heading to Detroit right now to join the team. The right-hander signed with the Yankees on April 1st ahead of their series against the Diamondbacks, and he was promptly designated for assignment following the return of their star closer.

Ottavino previously spent his last three seasons with the Mets, where he was mostly a veteran backend arm who could get some outs in low-leverage situations. He posted a 4.31 ERA last season and the Mets seemed to lose confidence in him as the season went on, but the Yankees have brought him back with the hopes he can stabilize their bullpen depth.

To create room for him on the roster they would need to option a pitcher, designate them for assignment, or place them on the IL, and the Yankees’ decision swiftly after this report to demote Brent Headrick indicates we’ve got our answer.

The left-hander looked good in his four appearances with the team, striking out nine batters with just two walks in 5.1 innings pitched. He was claimed off of waivers by the Yankees when the Twins chose to designate him for assignment earlier in Spring Training, but he has yet to allow a run this season. This decision could be fueled by the fact that Headrick won’t be available to pitch tomorrow due to being used for two innings in yesterday’s loss to the Pirates.

Aaron Boone would like to have a fresher bullpen heading into this Tigers’ series, and Adam Ottavino gives them an arm who is ready to pitch as soon as they land. The Yankees kick off a three-game set in Detroit against the Tigers tomorrow at 3:10 PM EST, with two games at 1:10 PM EST following that, as these games were rescheduled to avoid some ugly weather in the area.