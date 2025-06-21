Yankees’ young first baseman returns to leadoff spot, veteran sluggers get day off vs. O’s on Saturday

Yankee Stadium is supposed to be a fortress, but lately it’s felt more like a house of mirrors—confusing, distorted, and disheartening.

The New York Yankees have dropped seven of their last eight games, spiraling from dominance into dysfunction in a matter of weeks.

Saturday’s matchup against the last-place Baltimore Orioles might seem easy on paper, but nothing’s been easy for this team lately.

Manager Aaron Boone is turning to an unconventional lineup, clearly desperate to inject life into an offense that’s been sputtering.

Ben Rice returns to the leadoff spot after nearly two weeks

The most intriguing move? Ben Rice jumps back into the leadoff role for the first time since June 8 against Boston.

Rice, who burst onto the scene with power and poise, has cooled off but still offers energy the Yankees desperately need.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

He’s bounced around the order recently, hitting second, third, and even sixth—his versatility has kept him in Boone’s plans.

After catching Wednesday in Anaheim, Rice received two days of rest before returning to first base Saturday against Baltimore.

Veterans take a seat

With Rice shifting positions, veteran Paul Goldschmidt finds himself on the bench again, another calculated decision by Boone.

Another notable absence is Giancarlo Stanton, who’s quietly hitting .333 over five games since his return from elbow issues.

Still, Stanton’s workload is being carefully managed—he’s now sat out two of the last four games.

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Instead, the designated hitter role belongs to Aaron Judge, who needs every chance to impact the game from the batter’s box.

Judge gets a DH day

Judge, the heartbeat of the Yankees’ offense, will try to steady the team’s pulse from the DH spot on Saturday.

Cody Bellinger will handle right field duties, while Jasson Domínguez gets the start in left in a youthful outfield shakeup.

It’s the kind of lineup that screams potential but also raises questions about rhythm and familiarity this deep into the season.

Behind the plate, J.C. Escarra gets the start as Austin Wells takes a breather following a long stretch behind the dish.

Escarra has barely seen big-league action but now gets an important assignment in a game the Yankees simply cannot afford to lose.

DJ LeMahieu is also out of the lineup, with Oswald Peraza taking over at second base as Boone continues to juggle matchups.

Peraza’s been battling for playing time all season and now has a shot to make a mark amid the team’s offensive drought.

A must-win game for the Yankees

The Yankees’ current slide feels like a car stuck in mud—plenty of horsepower but nowhere to go without traction.

Boone’s latest lineup reshuffle is a gamble, but perhaps a necessary one to snap the team out of its June daze.

This isn’t just a game against Baltimore. It’s a test of whether this Yankees roster can adapt before the standings turn cold.

The Yankees’ bats need to reawaken, and Saturday’s lineup suggests Boone is finally willing to break habits to make it happen.

It’s not quite panic mode—but for the first time this season, it’s clear the Yankees are flirting dangerously close to it.

