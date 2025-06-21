Yankees need to avoid Cardinals infielder like the plague at the trade deadline

The Yankees are staring down a familiar midseason dilemma — add talent at the trade deadline without mortgaging the future in the process.

While the team’s infield depth could clearly use a boost, there’s little appetite in the front office for bloated veteran contracts.

That brings us to a name already surfacing in rumors: Nolan Arenado.

Yankees cautious with long-term payroll hits

At 34 years old, Arenado might still carry some name value, but his production isn’t close to justifying his remaining deal.

He’s under contract through 2027, owed around $25 million annually — a hefty price tag for a team over the luxury tax.

The Yankees are trying to balance win-now urgency with longer-term flexibility, and Arenado doesn’t check either box.

Arenado’s production in decline

Through 70 games this season, Nolan Arenado is slashing .247/.310/.397 with nine home runs and 38 RBIs — hardly inspiring.

His 96 wRC+ paints him as slightly below average offensively, and his once-feared power has steadily declined.

Arenado’s strikeout rate remains elite at 10.9%, but his walk rate of 7.8% isn’t enough to offset the loss of pop.

This version of Arenado lacks the thunder that made him one of baseball’s premier sluggers during his Colorado days.

Defense remains a strength — but not enough

To his credit, Arenado still offers value with the glove, posting a .984 fielding percentage and three defensive runs saved.

He also holds two outs above average this year, showing he can still handle the hot corner at a high level.

But for the Yankees, who desperately need more offensive firepower, defensive value alone isn’t worth $25 million per year.

They’re not in the business of buying expensive reputations — they need production that justifies the price tag.

Why the Yankees are right to stay away

There’s something admirable about Arenado’s desire to reunite with old friends Paul Goldschmidt and DJ LeMahieu in New York.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently wrote, “Arenado is liking the Cardinals kids, but of course he wouldn’t mind joining old friends Paul Goldschmidt and DJ LeMahieu here. (The Yankees haven’t shown much interest.)”

It makes sense why Arenado might want a change of scenery, but the Yankees are looking for smarter value plays.

Arenado is a once-elite talent whose best days are likely behind him — and the Yankees can’t afford sentimental trades.

A smarter path forward for the Bombers

If the Yankees do make a move, it’ll likely be for a younger, more cost-controlled infielder with upside and versatility.

Think of Arenado as a shiny vintage car — beautiful in name, but costly to maintain and no longer built for speed.

That’s not what the Yankees need right now, not with July approaching and pressure mounting in the AL East.

