Yankees’ infielder is quietly dominating — and no one’s noticing

The New York Yankees haven’t had many feel-good stories during their recent slide — but Jazz Chisholm Jr. is changing that narrative quickly.

While the team has stumbled through a stretch of uneven play and inconsistent offense, Chisholm is suddenly becoming their most dangerous weapon.

He’s not just hitting — he’s barreling up pitches with authority, spraying liners, and creating real pressure on opposing defenses.

Chisholm’s turnaround since return from injury

Since returning from the injured list, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has looked like a completely different hitter at the plate.

Over his last 48 plate appearances, he’s slashing .346/.417/.558 with three home runs, nine RBIs, and a .975 OPS.

That kind of production, especially in a stagnant offense, has been crucial in keeping the Yankees competitive during their slump.

The lefty slugger is seeing the ball well and driving it with intent, posting a barrel rate of 13.6% — top 15% in baseball.

He’s also walking at a 12.2% clip, putting him in the 84th percentile and showing clear growth in his patience and approach.

Hitting approach creating real damage

Chisholm has simplified his swing mechanics and focused on pulling pitches into right field, where his power plays best.

He’s no longer chasing results with every swing but instead letting the game come to him with more rhythm and balance.

The Yankees have used him in key spots in the lineup, even batting him cleanup behind Aaron Judge in some recent games.

Against the Orioles on Friday night, he went 2-for-4 with an RBI, continuing a steady run of consistent production.

It’s the type of offensive lift the team desperately needed as others in the lineup have cooled off.

Defensive versatility still a challenge

Defensively, Jazz Chisholm has recently been stationed at third base — a position he’s still learning on the fly.

While he brings elite athleticism and a quick first step, his instincts at the hot corner remain a work in progress.

Second base remains his natural fit, where he’s more fluid and confident making reads and turning double plays.

Still, the Yankees are trusting his versatility, knowing the offensive upside outweighs the occasional defensive hiccup for now.

It’s a balancing act, but Chisholm’s ability to stay focused and produce at the plate has earned him consistent playing time.

A bright spot during dark times

Even as the Yankees drop games they should win, Chisholm is showing signs of becoming a long-term cornerstone piece.

He’s playing with urgency and fire, something the rest of the roster could stand to lean into during this stretch.

Watching Chisholm mature as a hitter and develop into a weapon has been like watching a match catch fire in a storm.

It may not be enough to save every game right now, but it’s a spark that could ignite a bigger turnaround.

