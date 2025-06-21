Yankees’ infielder is skidding across the pavement

The New York Yankees are watching their early-season magic slip through their fingers — and the unraveling might be starting at shortstop.

Friday’s 5–3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles wasn’t just another tally in the “L” column. It marked seven losses in eight games.

And with each one, the Yankees’ offensive issues grow louder, especially when it comes to Anthony Volpe’s continued regression.

Volpe’s swing mechanics have quietly changed

Anthony Volpe isn’t the same hitter who opened the season looking more mature at the plate and selective in approach.

Now, his stance is noticeably more closed off, and his swings look hurried and imprecise — like he’s trying to muscle everything.

He struck out twice in four at-bats against Baltimore on Friday and looked visibly frustrated in the box.

Instead of controlled aggression, Volpe is chasing power, and it’s coming at the cost of contact and consistency.

His strike zone discipline has dipped, and pitchers are starting to exploit that by elevating fastballs and burying off-speed.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The numbers paint a worrying trend

Through 2024, Volpe is hitting just .228 with a .302 OBP and a .710 OPS — far from a breakout third season.

While his eight home runs show pop, his overall impact is fading, especially during key stretches of the game.

June has been particularly harsh: Volpe is slashing .194/.242/.339 with no signs of pulling out of the spiral.

With runners in scoring position, he’s hitting just .215, a big reason the Yankees are missing timely run production.

That’s why manager Aaron Boone moved Volpe down to the seventh spot — a quiet demotion that reflects a louder problem.

Defense hasn’t saved him this time

Earlier this season, Volpe’s glove at shortstop was a stabilizing presence even when the bat cooled off.

But that part of his game has slipped as well, which has quietly hurt the Yankees at one of baseball’s most critical positions.

Errors haven’t always shown up on the stat sheet, but hesitation and missed timing on double plays have cost them extra outs.

Boone hinted after Friday’s loss that Volpe may get a day off soon, acknowledging his need for a reset.

Sometimes even the hardest workers need to step back and refocus — right now, Volpe looks like he’s pressing every at-bat.

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Yankees need Volpe, but they need results too

Anthony Volpe still holds long-term potential and value, but the Yankees are in a tight playoff race, and patience has limits.

He’s now hitless in his last 22 at-bats, and with the offense sputtering, his struggles are magnified under a brighter spotlight.

The Yankees’ cold streak isn’t just about one player, but Volpe’s slump has played a real part in their stalled momentum.

READ MORE: Yankees: MLB insider confirms catcher’s roster spot is not in jeopardy



