Yankees: MLB insider confirms catcher’s roster spot is not in jeopardy

The best teams don’t just hit or pitch—they adapt. And the New York Yankees are doing just that, threading a tricky needle lately.

In a season where every game can feel like a storm surge, Aaron Boone is balancing stars, prospects, and strategy like a tightrope walker in the Bronx wind.

The latest balancing act? Finding space for promising bat Ben Rice without unsettling the chemistry behind the plate.

Boone has been transparent: Rice will get occasional catching reps. It’s a move born of necessity more than experimentation.

Giancarlo Stanton needs to stay in the DH slot. Paul Goldschmidt could use breathers at first. Rice, capable of covering both those roles, needs plate appearances to prove his value.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Rice will catch—but that’s not a threat to Escarra

Naturally, this raised eyebrows about J.C. Escarra’s role, given his steady hand as backup catcher. Would Rice’s occasional duties behind the dish send Escarra packing?

According to Yankees insider Andy Martino, absolutely not. Boone has mapped out a thoughtful rotation, and Escarra still owns the backup job.

Rice isn’t learning third base, won’t challenge for a full-time catching role, and won’t unseat Escarra.

In truth, Rice is being deployed like a Swiss Army knife—versatile but specific. He’s not here to take over; he’s here to fill gaps when needed.

Boone can now insert both Rice and Stanton into the same lineup with a rest day for starting catcher Austin Wells.

That added flexibility is a manager’s dream in a grueling 162-game season. But there’s no message between the lines about Escarra.

Escarra’s value isn’t loud—but it’s irreplaceable

If the Yankees’ roster were a symphony, Escarra wouldn’t be the trumpet blaring front and center. He’d be the viola—subtle but vital.

Through 29 games, Escarra has compiled a 97 wRC+—meaning his bat is nearly league average, a rare feat for backup catchers. His 0.5 fWAR in limited action proves he’s not just surviving out there—he’s contributing.

More impressively, Escarra has posted 3.2 Framing Runs per FanGraphs. That metric shows he’s excelling at stealing strikes—one of the most overlooked but game-altering skills in baseball.

It’s not flashy, but it changes count leverage and pitcher confidence in subtle, meaningful ways.

Pitchers trust him. That matters. In games where every inch matters, Escarra consistently buys them strikes and calms chaos.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Boone knows the value of keeping his catching core intact

The catcher position isn’t just about throwing out baserunners or crushing home runs. It’s about handling a staff, navigating game plans, and keeping runners honest.

Austin Wells is developing into the mainstay, but Escarra offers stability. Rice, meanwhile, brings promise and versatility—not a threat, but a support beam.

The Yankees’ ability to integrate Rice into the lineup while maintaining Escarra’s role is a rare win-win. It speaks to Boone’s ability to juggle egos, talent, and long-term vision.

Martino’s clarity on the issue should settle the fanbase: Escarra’s job is safe, and for good reason. You don’t fix what isn’t broken.

Escarra may not be headlining postgame shows, but make no mistake—he’s earned his spot. And for the Yankees, that’s worth its weight in pinstripes.

Popular reading:

The Yankees have their star closer back, and it’s not Luke Weaver