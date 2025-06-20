The Yankees have their star closer back, and it’s not Luke Weaver

The Yankees are finally getting the bullpen firepower they envisioned, and it couldn’t be happening at a better time.

While Luke Weaver is set to return on Friday, the bigger story may be Devin Williams rising from the ashes with electric form.

Williams struggled out of the gate this season, but his recent stretch has the look of a reliever returning to elite status.

His command is sharper, his confidence looks restored, and most importantly — the results are beginning to follow.

Williams has quietly turned a corner

Over the past few weeks, Williams has chipped away at his bloated ERA, now sitting at a more manageable 5.27.

That number is still high, but the underlying indicators suggest his performance has stabilized and better days are ahead.

In June, Williams owns a stellar 1.35 ERA and hasn’t allowed a run since June 3 against the Cleveland Guardians.

His most recent outing? A dominant, three-strikeout ninth inning to shut the door on the Los Angeles Angels.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Advanced metrics paint a positive picture

Williams ranks in the 95th percentile in whiff rate, showing hitters are consistently missing when he’s on the mound.

He’s also in the 86th percentile in chase rate and 85th in strikeout rate, confirming he’s still missing bats at a high level.

His ERA might mislead casual observers, but he’s generating the kind of swings you want from a high-leverage closer.

For Williams, the next step is maintaining that rhythm as the Yankees begin to lean on him deeper into the summer.

Changeup remains the deadly weapon

The pitch that made Williams special — his changeup — is getting even more attention this season and yielding strong results.

He’s throwing it 53.4% of the time, up 8.4% from last year, and hitters are batting just .228 against it.

Even more impressive, that same pitch is allowing just a .316 slugging percentage, limiting damage when contact is made.

His fastball hasn’t been quite as dominant but still holds hitters to a .244 average and .341 slugging rate.

If both offerings continue trending upward, Williams could again become one of the most feared closers in baseball.

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Yankees bullpen finally taking shape

The return of Luke Weaver gives the Yankees a formidable one-two punch they hoped for when the season began.

Weaver will likely slot back into a setup role, allowing Williams to handle the ninth without added pressure or rotation.

It’s a luxury few teams can afford — two experienced arms with strikeout potential and postseason composure.

Williams’ resurgence also arrives at a time when the Yankees need more consistency from their pitching staff.

Like a veteran pitcher finally locating his rhythm, the timing couldn’t be more important as the playoff race tightens.

