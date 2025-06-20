The Yankees might have found a perfect 9-hole hitter

The Yankees have been searching for the right balance in their lineup, and Thursday might’ve quietly provided an answer.

Manager Aaron Boone has toyed with several combinations in recent weeks, particularly against right-handed pitching.

Trent Grisham had typically been leading off against righties, offering plate discipline and decent power in the leadoff role.

But against the Los Angeles Angels, Boone decided to shake things up — and it may be a shift worth sticking with.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Grisham shines in the nine-hole

Instead of penciling Grisham into the top of the order, Boone slotted him into the ninth spot against the Angels.

That small adjustment paid immediate dividends, with Grisham collecting two hits, including a home run and two RBIs.

Sometimes, all a player needs is a different perspective — hitting ninth gave Grisham a more relaxed approach at the plate.

It also gives the Yankees a second leadoff-style threat before flipping the order back to the top in high-leverage innings.

Grisham’s numbers on the year are respectable, with a .245 average, .347 OBP, and an .823 OPS through Thursday’s action.

He’s launched 14 home runs and continues to show real growth in his plate discipline, something that’s caught Boone’s attention.

Elite plate discipline continues to drive value

Statistically, Grisham’s improvements in 2025 are visible in more than just traditional box score categories.

He ranks in the 99th percentile in chase rate, meaning he almost never swings at bad pitches outside the zone.

When a hitter avoids chasing, it forces pitchers to throw strikes — and that’s where Grisham can do real damage.

He’s also making louder contact this season, reflected in his uptick in slugging metrics and extra-base power.

While his previous seasons were marred by inconsistency, this version of Grisham looks more confident and more locked in.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Defensive alignment makes this move even smarter

Beyond the offensive upside, Grisham’s presence in center field provides the Yankees with their strongest defensive outfield alignment.

By keeping Grisham in center, Cody Bellinger can slide to left field, where his arm and range still offer above-average value.

This setup reduces strain on Bellinger and improves coverage in the gaps, something that matters in tight, late-season games.

Boone’s flexibility with Grisham also allows the Yankees to keep their lineup fresher with more matchup-based decisions.

In this way, Grisham becomes a bit like a chess piece — not the most glamorous role, but critical to winning.

Bottom-of-the-order production is underrated

Batting ninth may not sound like a spotlight role, but in modern baseball, it carries more importance than ever.

It creates scoring chances at the bottom and extends pressure through the lineup, especially when the top is dangerous.

For Grisham, staying in that slot could maximize his contact quality without putting unnecessary weight on his shoulders.

If Boone is willing to keep him there, it might be a subtle yet important part of their offensive turnaround.

