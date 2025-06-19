Yankees outfielder responds to lineup demotion with huge game

There are moments in baseball when a player speaks loudest without uttering a single word. Trent Grisham had one.

On Thursday afternoon, in the thick of a six-game losing streak and a stretch of historic offensive drought, the New York Yankees shook up their lineup.

Manager Aaron Boone slid Grisham all the way down to the ninth spot—a quiet move that spoke volumes.

He hadn’t hit ninth since May 17, more than a month ago.

Grisham didn’t protest. He didn’t pout. Instead, he let his bat do the talking in a thunderous return to form.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Humbled, not broken: Ninth spot lights a spark

Between May 14 and June 18, Grisham’s production dropped sharply. His line during that stretch was a discouraging .180/.311/.240 with just one home run and a 67 wRC+.

Fans began to wonder if his early-season magic had worn off completely.

When Boone made the decision to move him to the bottom of the order, it felt like a last-ditch adjustment. But for Grisham, it may have been the exact jolt he needed.

He went 2-for-3 with a towering home run, a sharp double, two runs scored, and two RBI.

TRENT GRISHAM GIVES THE YANKEES THE LEAD!



408 FEET TO RIGHT FIELD. TRENT TANKS. pic.twitter.com/MA6o02Q2zL — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) June 19, 2025

It wasn’t just a solid performance—it was a statement, made with the flair and conviction of a player reclaiming his spark.

Boone’s belief never wavered, even in the slump

While many outsiders speculated that Grisham’s dip in production was due to mounting pressure, Boone stood by his guy.

“You ever see him go get a fly ball or hit a homer and flip his bat and catch the barrel? He doesn’t know press,” Boone told SNY, clearly backing the center fielder’s temperament.

Aaron Boone elaborates on his statement that Trent Grisham wasn't capable of pressing:



"You ever see him go get a fly ball or hit a homer and flip his bat and catch the barrel? He doesn't know press" pic.twitter.com/p5lI4K2QsE — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) June 19, 2025

That kind of vote of confidence matters in a clubhouse, especially when times are tough.

Grisham’s season stats still tell a story of value

Even with the recent slump baked in, Grisham’s season numbers remain impressive. He’s now slashing .245/.347/.476 with 14 home runs and a 134 wRC+, well above league average.

He’s done all this while providing quality defense and remaining steady in center field—a position that demands both instinct and consistency.

His advanced metrics and plate discipline still reflect a valuable contributor, even when the hits temporarily dried up.

Grisham’s resurgence couldn’t have come at a better time. The Yankees were in freefall, struggling to score and in desperate need of a pulse.

His performance on Thursday might just be the defibrillator this team needed.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Will Grisham stay at the bottom or rise again?

It remains to be seen whether Grisham’s home will remain in the ninth spot or if he’ll claw his way back to the top.

Either way, the Yankees found something far more important than an ideal batting order—they found resilience.

Sometimes, a player is like a dormant volcano: calm on the outside, but ready to erupt. Boone lit the fuse with that lineup shuffle, and Grisham erupted with a game that reminded everyone what he’s capable of.

Grisham didn’t need to shout to prove he belonged. One game, two big swings, and the message rang loud and clear.

