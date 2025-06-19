Yankees 7, Angels 3: Good news and bad news as Bombers finally end stunning six-game skid

The boos were getting louder in the Bronx. The patience, thinning. Six straight losses had a storm cloud looming over Yankee Stadium.

Like a boxer absorbing body shots, the New York Yankees kept backing into the ropes — first swept by Boston, then punched again by the Angels.

From Sunday through Wednesday, the Yankees forgot how to cross home plate. Thirty consecutive scoreless innings painted a picture of futility rarely seen in a franchise built on offensive might.

But Thursday felt different — a gut-check kind of afternoon. And finally, the bats remembered they had a job to do. Their 7-3 victory signaled the end of an ugly drought.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Seven runs and a sigh of relief in Southern California

When the Yankees plated their first run in the early innings, it felt like exhaling after being underwater too long. They didn’t stop there.

By the end of the day, New York had torched the Angels for seven runs on 12 hits — a refreshing change after days of feeble at-bats.

They launched two home runs and sprayed four extra-base hits around the yard, snapping their longest losing streak of the year in decisive fashion.

The weight lifted from the shoulders of every hitter could practically be seen in the dugout smiles.

Goldschmidt and Grisham deliver timely sparks

Veteran Paul Goldschmidt set the tone with a much-needed outburst. The normally steady first baseman had hit a bit of a skid, but he silenced doubts on Thursday.

Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo homer, and a pair of runs scored. He struck out twice but otherwise looked locked in at the plate.

His average rose back above .300, and his OPS climbed to a healthy .814 — a snapshot of the stability he brings.

Meanwhile, Trent Grisham, quietly one of the Yankees’ more productive bats this season, responded to a lineup demotion with flair. Dropped to the nine-hole, he played like a leadoff hitter with something to prove.

Grisham finished 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two runs, and two RBIs — a performance that reminded everyone of his explosive upside. His OPS now sits at .823, still strong despite a cold stretch.

PAUL GOLDSCHMIDT AND TRENT GRISHAM GO BACK-TO-BACK!



OFFENSE. RUNS. pic.twitter.com/H8Zayz1zRA — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) June 19, 2025

Rodon battles through long ball trouble to earn win

Carlos Rodon hasn’t just been good this year — he’s been pivotal. But like any pitcher who flirts with the top of the zone, he’s vulnerable to home runs.

Rodon surrendered three solo shots on Thursday, but that was the extent of the damage. He limited the Angels to just four hits and a walk across six innings, striking out seven along the way.

He showed poise when it mattered and avoided the big inning.

It wasn’t his sharpest start, but it was a tough, composed effort. And for once, his offense gave him enough cushion to breathe.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Williams dominates the ninth with electric stuff

Devin Williams is starting to look like Devin Williams again.

The enigmatic closer, who’s endured early-season struggles, slammed the door with style in the ninth. He struck out three on just 16 pitches, showcasing his signature changeup and high-octane fastball.

Devin Williams picks up his third strikeout of the inning and the Yankees have snapped their six-game skid! pic.twitter.com/Y48pulhLwv — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) June 19, 2025

Each outing brings the former All-Star closer to full form. His ERA now sits at 5.27 and continues its steady march downward — a good sign for a bullpen that needs his dominance.

No game erases a six-game losing streak. But sometimes, one win feels like sunlight after too many gray days — and for the Yankees, Thursday was that light.

Popular reading:

Yankees’ key reliever undergoes successful Tommy John surgery, aims to come back ‘better than ever’