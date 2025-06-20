Yankees 3, Orioles 5: Good news and bad news as New York drops opener vs. O’s

It’s hard to pinpoint where the unraveling began, but on Friday night, Luke Weaver became the face of it.

The New York Yankees entered Baltimore desperately needing a win. They got a gutsy outing from Max Fried, a thunderous blast from Aaron Judge, and then… they got burned.

Weaver hadn’t pitched in nearly three weeks due to a hamstring injury. The bullpen gate opened, the game was tied—and suddenly, the dam broke, resulting in a 5-3 loss in the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Weaver’s Rust Shows at the Worst Time

Thrust into a high-leverage situation in the seventh, Luke Weaver looked like a pitcher still shaking off cobwebs.

He first gave up a solo home run to Ramón Urías. Not long after, Gunnar Henderson punched an RBI single to give Baltimore a two-run lead.

Ramón Urías puts one over the short porch for an @Orioles lead ? pic.twitter.com/TZsLF5jMF8 — MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2025

Weaver’s command was off just enough to make a difference. He might need some time to regain his early-season form.

It was only his first game back from a hamstring strain, but the Yankees needed sharpness. Instead, they got turbulence.

In a race this tight, even one rough inning can be fatal. Friday night, Weaver’s seventh was exactly that.

Max Fried Battles Through Six

Max Fried, who’s often cool under pressure, wasn’t perfect—but he was plenty solid when the Yankees needed steadiness.

The left-hander allowed three earned runs across six innings, striking out seven while scattering seven hits.

Fried wasn’t overpowering, but he managed the game well—until rookie Coby Mayo knotted things up with a clutch RBI single in the sixth.

For a team riding a brutal 1-6 stretch before Friday, Fried gave them a chance. Unfortunately, it didn’t hold.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Judge Shows Signs of Life

Aaron Judge entered the night in a mini-funk, his bat unusually quiet by his standards. He responded with fury.

Judge crushed his 27th homer of the season and finished the night 3-for-4 with a walk, putting together a complete performance.

Superman strength ?



Aaron Judge belts his 27th homer of the year on his bobblehead night! pic.twitter.com/QzOY9WySqs — MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2025

Even with his recent struggles, Judge has a knack for dramatic timing. He could be on the cusp of another hot streak.

His average over the last seven games still sits at .192, but if Friday was any indication, the storm might be clearing.

Orioles’ Bullpen Silences Yankees’ Bats

After jumping on Tomoyuki Sugano for three runs, the Yankees’ offense vanished the moment the bullpen door opened.

Baltimore’s relief corps—Keegan Akin, Yennier Cano, Scott Blewett, and Félix Bautista—completely handcuffed the Yankees over 5.1 innings.

The Bombers barely scratched the surface, drawing only two walks and striking out five times against the O’s pen.

Like a door slowly closing, each inning became tighter. The Yankees mounted a couple of threats in the middle innings, but left 10 runners on base.

Volpe’s Slump Reaches New Depths

Anthony Volpe’s development has been one of the Yankees’ bright spots in 2025, but lately, he’s looked completely lost at the plate.

The young shortstop went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, dropping his average to .228 and continuing a brutal 1-for-25 stretch.

Right now, Volpe’s bat feels like a car that won’t start—no matter how many times you turn the key.

The Yankees need more than just Judge’s heroics. They need Volpe to be a sparkplug again, not an automatic out.

Urgency Builds with Each Loss

This was New York’s seventh loss in eight games, a stretch where the cracks in the foundation are no longer small.

Weaver’s struggles, Volpe’s drought, and the offense’s inability to capitalize all point to deeper problems.

The Yankees don’t just need to get healthy—they need to get sharper. And fast. Because the division isn’t waiting.

Baltimore, meanwhile, showed how to close out a game, taking full advantage of a tired and underperforming Yankees squad.

READ MORE: Yankees: MLB insider confirms catcher’s roster spot is not in jeopardy