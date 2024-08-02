Yankees V Toronto: Keys to victory, important pitching matchup

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are set to begin a home stand against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday evening, with Marcus Stroman slated as the starting pitcher. Now 33, Stroman has had a solid season, though it has been marred by some inconsistency.

The Yankees Need the Best of Stroman

Stroman currently boasts a 3.64 ERA across 113.2 innings, with a career-low 6.57 strikeouts per nine innings, a 79.7% left-on-base rate, and a 49% ground ball rate. He is giving up 1.43 runs per nine innings, the highest number in his career, which has impacted his performance negatively at times.

July and June were particularly challenging for Stroman, with ERAs of 5.50 and 5.13, respectively. In his last four outings, he has allowed 11 earned runs, including a short stint of only 3.1 innings against the Boston Red Sox on June 27, his most recent start.

Strategic Considerations

As the Yankees prepare for their series against Toronto in the Bronx, they are acutely aware of the need for a strong performance, especially given Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s recent dominance. Guerrero hit .382/.407/.705 in July, prompting considerations by the Yankees to potentially work around him and focus on the rest of Toronto’s lineup.

Opposing Pitcher’s Challenges

Toronto’s Kevin Gausman, also 33, will take the mound. Gausman has had a turbulent season, recording a 4.44 ERA over 119.2 innings, career-low strikeout figures, and a declining left-on-base rate. His last outing against the Yankees was particularly rough, with seven earned runs allowed over 4.1 innings.

With the Yankees on a five-game winning streak and the recent addition of the dynamic Jazz Chisholm, Gausman will need to bring his best to counteract a surging team.

Yankees’ Batting Strategy

Opposing teams can no longer afford to overlook Juan Soto and Aaron Judge in their batting lineup, especially with Chisholm gaining momentum and Giancarlo Stanton’s return. Additionally, Alex Verdugo has frequently led off, proving effective. In just eight games and 36 at-bats in this position, Verdugo has a .306 batting average with eight runs and two RBIs, taking advantage of more pitches to hit ahead of the team’s top two batters.

After a challenging July, the Yankees face a more manageable schedule in August. Following their series with a struggling Toronto team, they will play against a weak Los Angeles Angels squad and a mediocre Texas Rangers team, followed by matches against two of the league’s poorest teams, the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers.

This schedule presents an opportunity for the Yankees to potentially extend their lead in the American League East. Currently, they are tied for first place with the Baltimore Orioles, each holding a .591 winning percentage.