Yankees’ top catcher prospect out 6-8 weeks, will miss entire spring training

The New York Yankees have a bit of an injury bug hitting the catcher position. Over the weekend, we learned that Ben Rortvedt suffered a finger injury that was connected to an aneurysm in his shoulder, which should keep him out for at least a month.

Rortvedt had been working diligently toward competing for the backup catcher position alongside Kyla Higashioka, but another injury has set him back.

Nonetheless, that isn’t the only catcher to have suffered another issue, as Austin Wells fractured a rib, which should keep him out for a minimum of six weeks.

Austin Wells has a fracture of his 12th rib, expects to be out somewhere around 6-8 weeks. Tough break for Yankees catching prospect. — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) March 1, 2023

The Yankees were excited to see Austin Wells this spring:

Wells was a prominent non-roster invite to spring training, so the Yankees won’t be able to get any sample size of action against MLB-level talent. Wells projects to potentially get an opportunity down the stretch during the 2023 season, given his offensive qualities and lefty bat from the catcher position. Defensively, he took a massive step forward in 2022, increasing his caught-stealing percentage and reducing his passed ball rate.

Offensively, though, Wells hit .261 with a .360 OBP, 12 homers, and 43 RBIs with Double-A Somerset last year. He’s expecting to elevate to Triple-A Scranton, meaning he’s getting ever closer to joining the majors.

There was a very real concern that Wells wasn’t good enough defensively to feature as a professional catcher, potentially moving his position before reaching the MLB. However, he’s committed to his development behind home plate and wants to become an All-Star catcher in the future, which would certainly be a luxury for the Yankees.