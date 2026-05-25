The Yankees can enjoy Sunday’s 2-0 win over Tampa Bay and still admit the catcher spot is becoming a real offensive drag.

Austin Wells went 0-for-3 in a game where every plate appearance felt heavier than usual. In a tight, scoreless matchup, empty at-bats stand out. Wells had one of the rougher win-probability marks in the lineup, and the eye test was not much kinder.

The season line has slipped to .165/.287/.273 with four homers and a .560 OPS. The more advanced picture is not bailing him out either, with Wells sitting under a 65 wRC+ and below a .300 OBP. For a catcher, you can tolerate some offensive mess. This is getting close to the line where patience becomes expensive.

May has been a problem

The most concerning part is the recent stretch. Wells’ May line is sitting around .118/.196/.176, and that is not a slump you can just wave away with a few defensive compliments.

He is still walking. He still has value handling pitchers. Catcher is a different position, and I am not going to pretend the Yankees can judge him like a corner outfielder. But the bat has fallen far enough that the rest of the lineup is being asked to carry another dead spot.

That matters more because the Yankees already have moving pieces everywhere. Giancarlo Stanton is not back yet. Jasson Dominguez is still working through a shoulder issue. Ryan McMahon has not hit enough. When several spots are light at once, Wells’ struggles stop being isolated.

The Yankees need to be honest about the role

This does not mean Wells should be shoved aside tomorrow. Catchers develop unevenly, and the defensive relationship with the pitching staff matters. The Yankees clearly trust him with that part of the job.

But the leash should not be endless. Ben Rice has become one of the best bats on the roster, and J.C. Escarra gives the Yankees another way to manage the catching workload if they want to be more creative. Wells has to hit enough to justify steady run.

The Yankees do not need star offense from catcher. They need competitive at-bats, occasional damage, and enough on-base value to avoid punting innings from the bottom of the order.

Right now, Wells is not giving them enough of that. The defense still buys him time, but the bat is turning into a conversation the Yankees cannot keep hiding behind a good pitching staff.