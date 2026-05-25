The Yankees needed Trent Grisham healthy and locked back into the starting center-field job, plain and simple.

Grisham’s knee scare created some short-term shuffling, but the pecking order did not suddenly change. Dominguez and Jones represented injury coverage and depth, while Grisham remained the primary center fielder the Yankees needed back on the field.

The good news is that Grisham avoided the worst. His knee imaging showed no structural damage, and he came back Sunday against Tampa Bay looking like a player trying to turn the corner instead of one just surviving the week.

Grisham gave the Yankees a real spark

Grisham went 2-for-3 with a walk in the 2-0 win over the Rays, then opened the ninth by battling back from an 0-2 count to draw the walk that set up Aaron Judge’s walk-off homer. In a game with almost no offense, that was not window dressing. That was the inning starter.

The season line still looks uneven at .196/.321/.374 with six homers, but the last few weeks have been a lot more encouraging. His May line has climbed to .257/.354/.457 with an .811 OPS, and for a player whose value already starts with defense and walks, that kind of offensive movement changes the feel of his whole profile.

The underlying numbers also suggest the bat is not as dead as the batting average looks. Grisham owns a .226 xBA, .431 xSLG, and .343 xwOBA, with a 47.2% hard-hit rate, a 15.6% walk rate, and only an 18.2% strikeout rate. That is a much better offensive foundation than the raw average screams.

The Yankees need the starter version

Jasson Dominguez is still expected out until at least June 5 with a shoulder injury, and Jones has been trying to find his footing against big-league pitching. That matters for depth, but it should not blur the central point: Grisham is the one the Yankees need in center field right now.

His defense changes the outfield structure. His patience lengthens at-bats. When the contact starts to show up too, the Yankees get a much cleaner version of their lineup because they are not carrying a glove-only center fielder or forcing Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge into awkward defensive math.

This is why the clean knee update mattered so much. The Yankees were already thin enough, and losing Grisham for any real stretch would have forced the outfield into scramble mode.

Now he is back, and the at-bats are starting to look better. If Grisham keeps trending this way, the Yankees get healthier and put their starting center fielder back into rhythm at the exact point their offense badly needs more steady traffic.