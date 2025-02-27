Yankees’ third base position battle taking an interesting turn

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The Yankees‘ third base competition is unfolding in real time, but one expected contender has yet to join the race. Veteran DJ LeMahieu, who took two months off from hitting this offseason, is still ramping up behind the scenes, leaving Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera to battle it out for the job.

Peraza Making His Case

At just 24 years old, Peraza is seizing the opportunity with each passing game. He picked up another hit and an RBI in Wednesday’s win over the Cardinals, continuing his strong spring. So far, he’s hitting .333/.429/.333 in a small sample, showing good plate discipline and making an impact on both sides of the ball.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Peraza has 74 major league games under his belt, but his offensive production has been underwhelming. He’s slashed .216/.297/.315 in that span, good for a 74 wRC+. In Triple-A last season, he put up a .246/.341/.394 line across 92 games. His development has been erratic, partially due to injuries, but the Yankees know this is his last real chance to stick at the major league level. Since he’s out of minor league options, failing to make the roster would likely result in another team scooping him up off waivers.

Cabrera’s Struggles and the Utility Role Fit

Meanwhile, Cabrera is off to a sluggish start at the plate. He has yet to record a hit this spring, and while his versatility makes him valuable, his offensive production has been inconsistent. His best fit might be in the super-utility role rather than as an everyday third baseman.

Cabrera has more MLB experience than Peraza, but the Yankees have long viewed him as a defensive Swiss Army knife. His ability to play multiple positions could be more beneficial in a reserve role, allowing the team to use him strategically rather than locking him into a spot where his bat might not play up.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

LeMahieu’s Uncertain Role

With LeMahieu still ramping up, it’s becoming increasingly clear that he may not be a major factor in this battle, at least for now. His delayed start and recent injury history make it difficult to pencil him in as the everyday third baseman, which only strengthens Peraza’s case.

Unless something drastic changes, Peraza appears to have a real chance to claim the job. The Yankees won’t hand it to him just yet, but with Cabrera’s struggles and LeMahieu’s slow start, the path is clearing for him to stake his claim on Opening Day.