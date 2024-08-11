Yankees’ struggling pitcher tweaks mechanics and turns in a gem

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees took down the Texas Rangers 8–7 on Sunday afternoon, despite a scare from their bullpen. The Bombers had an 8–3 lead at one point in the contest, and while the win came a bit more difficult than one would’ve hoped, they saw a tremendous start from struggling pitcher Marcus Stroman.

The Yankees Need a Bounce-Back From Stroman

Stroman had given up 15 runs over his previous three games combined but put together a gem against the Rangers. He tossed five innings, allowing four hits and just one earned run. He tossed 89 pitches and struck out only one batter but lowered his ERA on the season to 4.01. Of course, Stroman will be hoping to compound good performances, especially with his velocity dipping significantly this season.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Stroman’s Season Struggles

Heading into the contest, Stroman had tossed 116.1 innings, logging a 4.10 ERA, including a career-low 6.65 strikeouts per nine. His walks and home runs per nine have increased substantially, and his ground ball rate sits at a career-low 48.6%. All of these metrics represent unfathomable regression, and the Yankees decided to give him an extra week of rest and tweaked some minor mechanical issues.

Details of Stroman’s Outing

Fortunately, Stroman came out and put together a successful performance, suggesting he’s capable of performing at a much higher level. Of his 89 pitches, Stroman threw 31 sinkers and dabbled with his splitter, which included 16 pitches. His pitches ranged from 90.7 mph to 75.9, which is slightly above his current season average. It doesn’t seem as though the velocity will magically return to above 92, which is what he enjoyed last year. The 33-year-old is certainly hitting a wall of degeneration, and it seems as though age is the culprit.

Future Implications for Stroman and the Yankees

With that being said, quality accuracy and maintaining his ground rate would help offset the loss in velocity marginally, but the truth is that Stroman’s contract could end up becoming a tough one for the Yankees to stomach. They owe him $18.5 million for the 2025 season, and if he pitches over 140 innings, he will have a 2026 player option. Of course, the Yankees will likely try to avoid paying that for the next two years, but they’re already locked into another year of Stroman whether or not he turns things around.