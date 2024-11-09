Yankees still owe rapidly declinding pitcher $18.5 million in 2025

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

If the Yankees could reconsider one of their free-agent decisions from last offseason, it would likely be the signing of Marcus Stroman to a two-year, $37 million deal, which includes a 2026 player option if he pitches more than 140 innings next season. At 33 years old, Stroman joined the Yankees after a decent year with the Chicago Cubs in 2023, during which he threw 136.2 innings and posted a 3.95 ERA. Despite an injury that affected his late-season performance, the Yankees hoped he would become a reliable back-end rotation arm.

Regression Across the Board

Unfortunately, Stroman experienced regression in several key areas. He managed 154.2 innings but recorded a disappointing 4.31 ERA, a 4.87 xERA, 6.58 strikeouts per nine innings, a 73.9% left-on-base rate, and a 49.2% ground ball rate. His strikeout numbers fell sharply, walks increased to a career-high, and his ground ball rate declined by 8%, turning him from an effective starter into a liability, particularly in the playoffs.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Concerning Underlying Metrics

Stroman ranked in the 10th percentile in whiff rate and the 7th percentile in strikeout rate, showing a diminished ability to generate swings and misses. Opponents had a 40.2% hard-hit rate against him, placing him in the 36th percentile. His velocity dropped significantly, averaging 92.2 mph in 2023 compared to just 90.6 mph this past season. Batters hit .306 against his sinker, which he threw 35.1% of the time, with a .466 slugging rate.

Signs of Decline

With Stroman’s velocity on a downward trend, the Yankees are facing a pressing issue as they prepare for the 2025 season. His contract is becoming another dead weight with limited return on investment. While he did eat up 154 innings, dominant performances were scarce, and the velocity decline signals potential physical deterioration.

Yankees’ Strategic Moves Ahead

To avoid triggering Stroman’s 2026 player option, which activates if he pitches over 140 innings next season, the Yankees are likely to limit his workload significantly. Alternatively, they could explore trading him this offseason in a salary dump, freeing up valuable resources to address other areas of need.