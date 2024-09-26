Yankees sticking with star rookie’s offensive potential despite defnsive risks

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Yankees have yet to make a decision on who their starting left fielder will be when the playoffs begin in just a few days. With four regular-season games remaining, the team must either settle the score in the Wild Card or win the division to skip the first round of the playoffs.

Boone’s Tough Call: Verdugo vs. Dominguez

Manager Aaron Boone faces a difficult decision between Alex Verdugo and Jasson Dominguez for the starting left field role. Verdugo has been solid defensively throughout the season, but his offensive struggles are hard to ignore. The 28-year-old is hitting just .233/.292/.353 with 12 home runs, 58 RBIs, and a disappointing 82 wRC+.

In other words, Verdugo has been inconsistent as a hitter, making it difficult to rely on him offensively. On the other hand, Dominguez, 21, is still finding his footing.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Dominguez’s Potential for the Yankees: Hot Bat or Defensive Risk?

As a hitter, Dominguez is slashing .200/.294/.356 with two home runs and four RBIs over 14 games. He’s also added four stolen bases and has an impressive 11.8% walk rate. While his offensive numbers are slightly better than Verdugo’s, the Yankees recognize that Dominguez’s bat could be the difference in a close game if he gets hot.

However, Dominguez has struggled defensively since his promotion. In just 107 innings in the outfield, he holds a .958 fielding percentage with -2 defensive runs saved and -3 outs above average. For such a small sample size, these numbers are concerning and complicate his value to the team.

Defensive Adjustments in Yankee Stadium

Left field in Yankee Stadium presents unique challenges, given the amount of space and the swirling winds that often affect the flight of the ball. On Wednesday night, Dominguez mishandled a fly ball with the bases loaded, allowing the opposing team to take an early lead. These kinds of defensive mistakes must be addressed if Dominguez is to be trusted in the playoffs.

If Dominguez can iron out his defensive issues over the next few games, Boone may gain more confidence in relying on him as a key contributor. However, the limited time remaining in the regular season leaves little room for Dominguez to fully find his rhythm.

Missed Opportunity for Earlier Promotion

Many believe the Yankees should have promoted Dominguez earlier, giving him more time to adjust and build confidence. Instead, the team is now relying on the last few regular season games for him to find his groove, which is far from ideal.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The delay in Dominguez’s promotion was likely driven by the Yankees’ desire to manage his service time. This tactic, aimed at controlling future contractual obligations, may have ultimately hurt the team by not providing Dominguez with sufficient experience before the postseason.

A Possible Playoff Rotation

On Thursday, Boone suggested that he might use both Dominguez and Verdugo based on matchups during the playoffs. While this could offer flexibility, it’s not an ideal scenario for a team looking for consistency in its lineup.

As the Yankees close in on the playoffs, the decision regarding their starting left fielder will be crucial to their success. Whether they choose the steady defense of Verdugo or the offensive upside of Dominguez, Boone must weigh the pros and cons carefully in these final regular season games.