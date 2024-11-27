Yankees stay laser-focused on star outfielder despite mega-deal distractions

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Reports have surfaced that the Yankees showed interest in star lefty ace Blake Snell before he signed a massive five-year, $182 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The deal, which included a $52 million signing bonus, averages out to just over $36 million per season. However, Snell’s price tag may have always been out of the Yankees’ range unless they had opted to use deferred money.

Soto Remains the Yankees’ Top Priority

Despite their interest in Snell, the Yankees’ primary focus remains squarely on Juan Soto. The superstar outfielder is currently weighing offers from five teams: the Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Mets. The Yankees have a slight edge, as the Dodgers’ recent financial commitments likely place them on the back end of the Soto sweepstakes.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

However, the biggest wildcard in the bidding war is Mets owner Steve Cohen, who has the financial firepower to offer Soto an unprecedented contract. The Yankees are undoubtedly keeping a close eye on what Cohen might bring to the table. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have “near total focus” on Soto, and if they lose out, they’ll need to pivot to Plan B swiftly.

Steinbrenner Promises Upgrades Regardless of Soto’s Decision

Managing partner Hal Steinbrenner has made it clear that the Yankees are committed to making significant roster improvements this offseason, even if Soto chooses another team. While Soto remains their top priority, Steinbrenner’s comments suggest the Yankees have backup plans in place.

They’ve shown interest in strengthening their rotation, with names like Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, and Jack Flaherty still available. Adding one of these arms would help solidify a rotation that showed inconsistencies during the playoffs, especially with Carlos Rodon’s struggles.

First Base Remains a Key Area to Address

Another pressing need is upgrading at first base, and Christian Walker of the Arizona Diamondbacks remains a strong candidate. Walker, a Gold Glove-caliber defender and an above-average hitter, would represent a significant improvement over Anthony Rizzo. He brings elite defensive skills and consistent offensive production, making him an appealing option regardless of Soto’s decision.

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Walker could also be part of an alternative strategy if Soto signs elsewhere. However, the Yankees have enough financial flexibility to pursue both Soto and Walker, particularly if they structure Soto’s deal with deferred payments. This approach would allow them to invest heavily in the present while spreading out the financial impact over time.

A Perfect-World Scenario for the Yankees

In an ideal situation, the Yankees would sign Soto to a long-term deal while deferring some of the money. This would provide them with immediate financial flexibility to pursue a star pitcher like Burnes and bring in Walker to bolster the infield. Adding Soto would secure the Yankees a generational talent for the next 13–14 years while also positioning the team for immediate contention.

Looking Ahead to Soto’s Decision

Although the Yankees expressed interest in Snell, it’s clear their focus is firmly on Soto. They are unlikely to make any major moves until his decision, which is expected before the winter meetings. If Soto chooses another team, the Yankees will need to act quickly to execute their backup plans and ensure they still make impactful upgrades this offseason.