Yankees should create elite starting pitching duo with Orioles Ace

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

It didn’t take long for Blake Snell to decide his future. After meeting with the Yankees virtually, Snell ultimately chose to sign a massive deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The five-year contract, averaging $36.4 million annually, gives Snell not only financial security but also the opportunity to play for a team building a dynasty. For the Yankees, missing out on Snell highlights their urgent need to strengthen the starting rotation.

Yankees Eye Rotation Upgrades

The Yankees’ interest in Snell underscores their determination to upgrade a rotation that faltered at key moments during the playoffs. Carlos Rodon, their highly-paid lefty earning $27 million annually through 2028, struggled throughout the season, raising questions about his reliability. Had the Yankees signed Snell, they might have considered trading Nestor Cortes to balance the rotation, but those plans are now moot.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has emphasized the importance of pitching depth, saying, “You can never have enough pitching.” That statement suggests the Yankees will now pivot to other high-profile options to bolster their rotation.

Corbin Burnes Emerges as a Top Option

One potential target is Orioles ace Corbin Burnes. The 31-year-old is coming off another strong season, posting a 2.92 ERA over 194.1 innings. Burnes has been a workhorse for Baltimore, pitching at least 193.2 innings in each of the past three seasons. However, his strikeout numbers have seen a noticeable decline, which could raise concerns for a Yankees team that values swing-and-miss potential.

While Burnes is walking fewer batters and allowing a consistent 1.02 home runs per nine innings over the last three years, his reduced strikeout rate might signal some regression. Still, his cutter—a 95.3 mph weapon—remains one of the best pitches in the league. In 2024, the cutter allowed just a .251 batting average and .362 slugging percentage. Burnes struck out 64 batters with the pitch last season, down from 90 in 2023, despite maintaining a similar usage rate of 55.4%.

If the Yankees were to sign Burnes, pitching coach Matt Blake might look to increase his cutter usage further while refining his secondary offerings, which include a curveball, slider, and change-up. The goal would be to maximize Burnes’ efficiency and maintain his status as one of the most reliable starters in the game.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Cost of Burnes

Given Snell’s contract, Burnes is likely seeking a six-year deal worth around $35 million annually. The Dodgers have set a precedent with their ability to offer signing bonuses and deferred money, creating immediate financial flexibility while pushing larger payments into the future. This strategy allows them to remain competitive now while mitigating the long-term financial burden.

The Yankees may need to adopt a similar approach. With Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole still performing at elite levels, the team’s window to contend for a championship is now. Structuring deals with short-term flexibility could enable them to remain aggressive in the market while preserving their ability to make other key additions.

Soto or Burnes: The Yankees’ Dilemma

While the Yankees remain laser-focused on re-signing Juan Soto, missing out on the superstar outfielder would force them to pivot to alternative options. However, replicating Soto’s production across multiple players could be more expensive and less efficient. Burnes, paired with Cole, would create one of the most dominant one-two punches in baseball, giving the Yankees a rotation capable of challenging even the Dodgers in a postseason series.

Building for the Future While Competing Now

The Yankees’ off-season strategy hinges on striking the right balance between financial prudence and immediate contention. Adding a pitcher like Burnes would be a statement of intent, signaling that the team is not content to settle for second place in the AL or the World Series. Whether they secure Soto, Burnes, or both, the Yankees must act decisively to stay competitive in a league where the Dodgers appear poised to dominate for years to come.