Yankees lose out on elite starting pitcher after Dodgers mega-deal

The Yankees were in serious contention for superstar left-handed pitcher Blake Snell on Tuesday night, even holding a Zoom meeting with him in a bid to secure his services. However, Snell ultimately signed a five-year, $182 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, a contract with no opt-outs and plenty of reasons for him to head west.

While the Yankees are clearly prioritizing upgrades to their pitching staff, Snell chose the better team and, arguably, the better situation. With the Dodgers building what looks to be a dynasty, it’s hard to argue with his decision.

Snell Chooses Dodgers Over Yankees

The 31-year-old lefty brings an elite presence to an already-stacked Dodgers rotation. In 2024, Snell pitched 104 innings for the San Francisco Giants, making 20 starts and hosting a 3.12 ERA. He struck out an impressive 12.55 batters per nine innings while posting a 70.9% left-on-base rate and a 42% ground ball rate. His contributions earned him 3.1 WAR, proving his value as one of the best available arms on the market.

Snell’s five-year deal with the Dodgers averages $36.4 million per season and includes a $52 million signing bonus, along with deferred money that gives Los Angeles additional flexibility to continue bolstering their roster. With this contract, Snell will remain in the league through his age-37 season.

For the Yankees, the $182 million price tag was steep, but their interest in Snell highlighted their desire to solidify their rotation after a disappointing postseason showing. Unfortunately for New York, Snell opted to join a team that just won the World Series and is positioned to dominate again in 2025.

Dodgers’ Rotation: A Force to Be Reckoned With

With the addition of Snell, the Dodgers’ rotation now includes Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, making it one of the most formidable in baseball. The team could also add Roki Sasaki, another international star weighing his MLB options. Even with injuries impacting some of their primary starters, the Dodgers cruised to a championship in 2024, and their latest moves suggest they are far from done.

The combination of high-end talent and financial flexibility has created an embarrassment of riches for Los Angeles. It’s no exaggeration to say the Dodgers are assembling a team that could go down as one of the best in baseball history.

Yankees’ Next Moves: Options Still on the Table

For the Yankees, missing out on Snell doesn’t mean the end of their pursuit of a top-tier starter. There are still quality arms available, including Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, and Jack Flaherty. Each comes with their own set of strengths and risks, but none carry quite the same level of dominance or consistency that Snell provides.

The Yankees may also look to the trade market, though finding a cost-effective option with similar upside could prove challenging. After losing to the Dodgers in the World Series, New York’s front office knows they need reinforcements to match the firepower in Los Angeles.

A Hefty Price, But a Missed Opportunity

While Snell’s $36.4 million average annual value might seem steep, his decision to join the Dodgers is more about opportunity than just the financials. Los Angeles offers an immediate shot at more championships, a climate more conducive to pitching longevity, and the chance to be part of a historic team.

For the Yankees, Snell’s decision is a missed opportunity to address a glaring need at the top of their rotation. Now, they’ll need to pivot quickly to avoid falling behind in a competitive off-season market. If the Yankees hope to keep pace with the Dodgers and other elite teams, they’ll need to make bold moves soon.