Yankees starters have become specialists in giving the offense a fighting chance

Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images

Not long ago, watching the New York Yankees’ starting rotation felt like watching a house built on sand. Every inning came with a nervous edge.

Fans braced for the blow-up, the bullpen scramble, and the inevitable postgame quote about “needing to be better.” It wasn’t just frustrating — it was exhausting. But what followed next was nothing short of a pitching renaissance.

In just over a month, what was once a glaring weakness has turned into one of the most dominant rotations in baseball. It’s as if a once-wilted garden suddenly bloomed under the steady hand of a patient gardener.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Early struggles tested patience and belief in the process

Carlos Carrasco was once the poster child for the rotation’s troubles. With a brutal 5.91 ERA in eight appearances, he looked more like a fading veteran than a reliable arm.

Marcus Stroman, a key depth piece, didn’t fare much better — an 11.57 ERA through three outings before a knee injury sidelined him.

Even young promise Will Warren couldn’t escape the storm. After seven starts, he had a discouraging 5.65 ERA, raising fears that the Yankees had miscalculated their depth.

Yet, instead of blowing it all up, the Yankees chose a different route — they waited. And worked.

Pitching coach Matt Blake and player development deserve real credit

This turnaround didn’t happen by accident. Pitching coach Matt Blake and manager Aaron Boone, alongside the player development team, resisted panic and focused on improvement.

They believed in the process, in their players, and in the subtle adjustments that often yield massive results over time.

That belief is now paying off — big time.

Carlos Rodón, once dogged by long-ball issues, is now pitching like an ace, posting a sparkling 2.88 ERA after dominating again on Thursday. Max Fried has taken it a step further, leading all of baseball with a jaw-dropping 1.29 ERA.

Will Warren? His 4.05 ERA may not scream “dominance,” but paired with his improved command and rising strikeout numbers, he’s become a reliable weapon.

Clarke Schmidt and Ryan Yarbrough quietly steady the back end

While the top of the rotation shines bright, the back end has quietly held firm. Clarke Schmidt has logged three quality starts in a row, showing growing consistency and poise.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Ryan Yarbrough, once seen as a swingman, is excelling in his role as the team’s fifth starter — giving the Yankees a chance to win every time he’s out there.

These performances aren’t just good; they’re game-changing. When your so-called “fifth starter” can navigate lineups with confidence, you know something special is brewing.

Numbers tell a story of dominance — not just improvement

It’s not just a feel-good story — the numbers are eye-popping. Over the last 34 games, Yankees starting pitchers have posted a combined 2.68 ERA. Even more staggering: in 29 of those games — 85 percent — the starter allowed three earned runs or fewer.

#Yankees starting pitchers over their last 34 games:



2.68 ERA



They've allowed three earned runs or fewer in 29 of those 34 starts.



This starting staff was a real concern a little over a month ago and ever since then, it's been one of the best rotations in baseball. — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) May 22, 2025

That’s the kind of stat that turns contenders into champions.

It’s also a reminder that a dominant rotation doesn’t always have to overpower opponents. Sometimes, it’s about keeping the game within reach, handing it over to a strong bullpen, and letting the offense do the rest.

Like a car engine finally firing on all cylinders

Think of the Yankees rotation like a sports car that was sputtering, misfiring on old spark plugs. Now, it’s firing on all cylinders, humming with precision and confidence.

Every turn of the key feels smoother, every start more promising than the last. And when your offense is already the best in baseball, this kind of rotation doesn’t just complement — it elevates.

No one’s asking these pitchers to be perfect. They just need to be solid. But lately, they’ve been far more than that.

The turnaround of the Yankees rotation is no longer a hopeful storyline — it’s the foundation of a serious contender.

Popular reading

Yankees manager takes deserved victory lap for predicting Carlos Rodon’s breakout