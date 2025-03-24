Yankees’ starter went from the chopping block to No. 3 pitcher in just a few days

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

A few months ago, it looked like Yankees‘ Marcus Stroman might never throw a pitch in pinstripes. Now? He’s a pillar holding up a rotation that’s been battered before Opening Day.

From the Trade Block to the Starting Block

The Yankees spent most of the offseason quietly testing Stroman’s market. The idea of flipping him before he ever suited up was on the table, especially given his short-term contract structure and some internal skepticism about his long-term fit.

Stroman, though, never flinched.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

When asked if he was competing for a rotation spot this spring, the 33-year-old right-hander didn’t hesitate.

“Competing? I don’t think I’m competing … at all. No.”

He wasn’t bluffing either.

A Rotation in Shambles

The Yankees’ original rotation plans have quickly turned into emergency blueprints. With Gerrit Cole out for the season and Luis Gil sidelined for at least three months—possibly longer—the team has already been forced to pivot.

Clarke Schmidt will also begin the year on the injured list, which pressed the Yankees to give rotation spots to Will Warren and Carlos Carrasco. It’s a patched-together staff, but Stroman now finds himself front and center as the No. 3 starter behind Max Fried and Carlos Rodon.

The veteran tossed 154.2 innings last season, posting a 4.31 ERA. Not eye-popping, but serviceable. His strikeout rate dipped to a career-low 6.58 K/9, and his signature ground ball rate dropped from 57.1% in 2023 to 49.2% last year.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Spring has shown more of that volatility. Through 9.2 innings, he’s posted a 4.66 ERA. But the Yankees believe he’s finding his rhythm.

The Catch With Stroman’s Contract

Here’s the wrinkle that complicates things: Stroman’s deal includes a player option for 2026, triggered at 140 innings pitched.

That means the Yankees can’t just ride him like a workhorse. There’s a hard cap on how much they can reasonably use him if they want to avoid locking themselves into another year. For a team that’s clearly hesitant about long-term commitments, that’s a big consideration.

But right now, the Yankees don’t have much choice. Stroman may not have overpowering stuff, but he brings experience, durability, and a level of composure that this team desperately needs.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

What Happens When Schmidt Returns?

Once Clarke Schmidt is healthy, the Yankees will likely be forced to decide between sending Warren back to Triple-A or moving Carrasco out of the rotation.

Warren is the easy move in terms of roster control—he has options left, and the Yankees won’t want to risk losing Carrasco after giving him a guaranteed roster spot to prevent his opt-out.

But if Stroman can stabilize the rotation early and give the Yankees quality innings, that will go a long way in weathering this storm. The veteran was nearly out the door, and now he’s part of the glue holding the team together.

Funny how fast things change in the Bronx.