Yankees’ starter on the brink of being cut just earned a lifeline

The Yankees didn’t expect Marcus Stroman to look like an ace when he returned from the injured list and three rocky rehab outings.

They simply needed him to look like a competent big league pitcher again, and against the Oakland Athletics, he delivered exactly that.

In a much-needed 12–5 win, Stroman tossed five strong innings, giving up just three hits and one earned run while looking notably calm.

Why Stroman’s performance matters more than the box score

On paper, Stroman still carries an ugly 8.16 ERA this season, the product of limited work and some brutal outings before his IL stint.

But anyone who watched him Sunday could see he was pitching with poise and using his experience to navigate trouble.

Stroman’s fastball velocity and spin rates are down, making him less intimidating than he once was, but he leaned on finesse and ground balls.

It’s a bit like watching a veteran card shark — he may not have the flashiest hand, but he knows how to play it smart.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees still have reasons for caution

Of course, the Athletics aren’t exactly a fearsome lineup, and better teams might punish Stroman’s diminished stuff in future starts.

He’s not going to rack up strikeouts anymore, and the margin for error is slim if he doesn’t keep the ball down in the zone.

But even a serviceable Stroman would be huge for a Yankees rotation that’s still shuffling pieces and hoping to stabilize before the trade deadline.

They didn’t bring him back expecting brilliance, just hoping he could be a dependable arm every five days.

How Stroman can still provide value to New York

If Stroman can keep hitters from barreling the ball and get grounders at a healthy clip, he becomes valuable as an innings-eater.

He’ll never return to his peak strikeout days, but inducing weak contact is still a legitimate path to success, especially with the Yankees’ strong infield.

The Yankees would gladly take five or six innings of one-run ball from Stroman every start, allowing their bullpen to handle the rest.

His veteran instincts could buy them that, even if the advanced metrics show clear decline.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

What comes next for the Yankees and Stroman

This was just one encouraging step for Stroman, who will need several more starts like it to prove he belongs in a postseason rotation.

Manager Aaron Boone and pitching coach Matt Blake surely saw enough composure to keep running him out there, hoping he finds a rhythm.

It’s hard to ignore the reality that Stroman is 34, with years of wear on his arm, but the Yankees don’t need him to be an ace.

They just need a steady presence who can keep games close and protect their bullpen for the tougher battles ahead.