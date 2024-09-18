Yankees’ star slugger reaches 3 milestones with one swing

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are on the verge of officially returning to the postseason after their disappointing one-year hiatus. On Tuesday night, they demolished the Seattle Mariners 11-2, scoring runs in six of the nine innings played.

It was a slugfest of sorts, just a bit of a one-sided one. As you would expect, several Yankees shined with the bat: Gleyber Torres went 3-for-4 with three runs scored from the leadoff spot, Aaron Judge drove in four, Jasson Dominguez hit his first homer in MLB this season, and Austin Wells logged three RBI.

Juan Soto, however, got the headlines: with just one swing, he achieved not one or two, but three milestones in the home run department:

“200th career HR. 40th HR of the season. Homered in every ballpark. Juan Soto,” the Yankees posted on X with a video of the unforgettable blast.

https://twitter.com/Yankees/status/1836402121228292236?t=b0dA4ss25ulqnGtKLYThWQ&s=19

The Yankees outfielder got a cool trifecta

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

In the fourth inning against Bryan Woo, Soto got all of a low fastball and sent it to left-center field, over the fence for a home run. It’s the first time in Soto’s career that he hits 40 home runs in a season, and the Yankees are fortunate enough to be enjoying each and every one of them at least for one year.

He also reached 200 career round-trippers. Considering the fact he is just 25 years old, he is in an enviable position to go for gaudy totals such as 500 home runs one day. All he needs to do is stay healthy, and the talent will speak for itself.

However, perhaps the coolest achievement of Tuesday was the fact he has now homered in each and every stadium in MLB. T-Mobile Park was the only one missing, and he did it with authority.

Asked by the YES Network about which achievement he enjoyed the most, Soto said the following:

“I’m thinking more about the stadiums definitely… Being in the AL now I was like I have a really good chance to do it, so right when I hit it I was like ‘Oh finally.'”

Soto is a force to be reckoned with, one that the Yankees hope to retain in the offseason. It will be costly, but worth it.