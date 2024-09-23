Yankees’ star prospect eyeing starting role in the playoffs

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

When New York Yankees rookie outfielder Jasson Dominguez was called back up from Triple-A, the expectation was that he would play nearly every day. After a slow start from his return, he had a strong road trip offensively and is starting to carve out a more consistent role in time for the postseason.

Yankees’ Jasson Dominguez is heating up at the perfect time

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

On Sunday against the Oakland A’s, Dominguez hit his second home run since being called up, a two-run shot that tied the game at 2 in the second inning. The outfielder is now 4 for his last 13 and has struck out just three times in that span. He also has four stolen bases on the season already, showcasing his athleticism and power all in one.

Last week, Dominguez became the first player in MLB history to hit five home runs and record four stolen bases in their first 16 career games, per New York Yankees Stats via X. Last season, he got off to a fast start by hitting four home runs and recording one stolen base in eight games before a UCL injury ended his season.

More injuries slowed him down this season, hence why this late September playoff push is the first time the Yankees are getting to see him in action. Now that he is here, he is expected to be an important part of the postseason roster and give their lineup a crucial amount of depth for October.

Dominguez is looking to earn a starting spot for the postseason

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Dominguez knows that, unlike last year, these games mean much more. He is hoping to be a positive contributor to a team that looks poised to snap the 15-year title drought.

“Last year, we weren’t even close to the playoffs,” Dominguez said via the New York Post’s Greg Joyce. “But this year, everything matters. Everything that you do matters. For sure it’s different. The preparation is different.”

Dominguez has a real opportunity to be a major contributor for the Yankees in October

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Yankees will be relying on Dominguez heavily throughout the postseason, as Alex Verdugo’s prolonged struggles prompted them to get their top prospect back in the big leagues and in the lineup. He has started in 10 out of 13 games played since his promotion, and he figures to play even more as the season winds down in order to get him in a groove for the playoffs.

New York has six games left on the schedule, and their magic number to clinch the American League East division is just one. Their magic number to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AL is just three, so the Yankees can essentially wrap their season up this week with a few games left to spare.