Yankees’ funky lefty starter has flipped the script on his season

Everyone loves an underdog, and Yankees lefty starter Nestor Cortes embodies that spirit. When manager Aaron Boone initially moved him to the bullpen, many thought it was the beginning of a downward turn for the workhorse of the team’s rotation. Cortes, however, made it clear that he was upset with the decision but was committed to doing whatever it took to help his team win.

“Obviously I was upset,” Cortes said. “I felt like I’ve been, amongst all the starters, the workhorse here. Once Cole went down, they picked me to be the Opening Day starter — not necessarily the No. 1, but the Opening Day starter. I had to switch my routine there.

Earning His Spot Back in the Yankees’ Rotation

Rather than complain, Cortes let his performance do the talking. His impressive outings forced Boone to reconsider and move him back into the starting rotation, putting him in contention for a spot in the playoff rotation.

At 29, Cortes has experienced better seasons, notably his standout 2022 campaign, when he earned his first All-Star appearance and logged a 2.44 ERA. This year, though, he’s set a career-high 174.1 innings pitched with a 3.77 ERA and a career-low 8.36 strikeouts per nine innings. Despite some inconsistency, Cortes has still managed to rack up 3.2 WAR, the second most of his career.

A Strong Second Half of the Season

Since August 1, Cortes has arguably been the Yankees’ most reliable starter. Over his last eight starts, he’s posted a 2.62 ERA, allowing 13 earned runs. Notably, the majority of those runs came in just two starts, where he gave up 11 runs. If you exclude those two outings, his remaining six starts have been nothing short of Ace-worthy. In those games, Cortes allowed just two earned runs, showing he can elevate his game as the playoffs approach.

Since September 1, he’s been even sharper, logging a 2.79 ERA and giving up only one earned run in his last 15.1 innings, spanning three appearances.

Deception and Heart: The Keys to Cortes’ Success

Cortes may not rank among the elite in terms of baseball’s advanced metrics, but what he lacks in pure numbers, he more than makes up for with heart and savvy pitching. He uses deception and aggression to his advantage, consistently keeping hitters off balance. His fastball, which averages just 92.1 mph, still manages to be effective, generating a .235 batting average and a .443 slugging rate.

His secondary pitches have also been solid this season. His change-up, in particular, has been a go-to weapon, producing a .226 batting average and a 32.6% whiff rate. Cortes’ ability to mix his pitches and use deception has allowed him to maintain his effectiveness despite not having overpowering velocity.

Momentum Heading Into the Playoffs

Playoff rotations often hinge on momentum, and Cortes is riding a significant wave of it as October looms. He is set for one final start in the regular season against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. This start could be crucial in determining his role in the playoffs. Baltimore is a legitimate contender, and a strong outing from Cortes would solidify his case as a key starter for the Yankees.

The Battle for a Playoff Spot

At this point, Cortes is battling Luis Gil and Carlos Rodon for a spot in the playoff rotation. A strong finish against the Orioles could flip the narrative on his season and secure his role as a key piece in the Yankees’ postseason plans. From being initially slated as a bullpen piece to potentially becoming one of their most crucial starters, Cortes’ journey this season showcases his resilience, determination, and ability to rise to the occasion when it matters most.