Yankees’ rookie starter may have pitched his way out of the rotation

As the regular season nears its end with just six games remaining, the Yankees must start focusing on what their playoff rotation will look like in October. With their season finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 29, they have a great opportunity to secure the American League East title and avoid the Wild Card round by putting away the Baltimore Orioles.

Rest Is Key for Injured Players

A few days of extra rest can make all the difference between winning and losing, especially as the Yankees hope to get a few injured players back in time for the postseason. They recently lost one of their best bullpen arms, Jake Cousins, to a right pec injury, which will keep him out for the next few weeks. However, the Yankees might be able to bring him back at some point in the playoffs if they manage his recovery carefully.

Gerrit Cole Leads the Yankees’ Rotation

The Yankees’ starting rotation will likely be anchored by their ace, Gerrit Cole, who has been rounding into form over the past few weeks. Nestor Cortes has also been on fire in September, using his brief stint in the bullpen to fuel his resurgence. He forced manager Aaron Boone to move him back into the starting rotation, where he now looks poised to make a playoff start if he continues his strong performances.

Carlos Rodon Likely to Secure the Final Spot

The final spot in the playoff rotation may go to Carlos Rodon, despite some inconsistency this season. The 31-year-old has a 3.98 ERA but is coming off a strong outing in which he tossed six scoreless innings. In September, he has logged a 1.93 ERA, and the Yankees may hand him the ball for the postseason, banking on his recent form.

Luis Gil’s Role in the Bullpen

Unfortunately, this likely means that Luis Gil, despite an impressive rookie season, may not secure the final spot in the rotation. The 26-year-old is in the running for the AL Rookie of the Year award but has shown some volatility. He has tossed 146 innings this season, a career-high, but inconsistency remains a concern.

In his latest outing against the Oakland Athletics, Gil gave up four runs over 5.1 innings. Prior to that, he had allowed just two earned runs over his last three starts. However, with every start being critical at this point, Gil may have missed his chance to solidify his spot in the playoff rotation against a struggling Oakland team.

Gil’s Potential as a Bullpen Weapon

While Gil may not make the starting rotation, he could be a key weapon out of the bullpen. He boasts one of the best fastballs on the team, averaging 96.6 mph and generating a .205 batting average against. His secondary pitches are also highly effective, with his slider and changeup both keeping hitters off-balance.

Gil has a 2.25 ERA in the first inning of games, suggesting he could be a valuable asset in high-leverage situations, especially if the bullpen is taxed from previous outings. His ability to deliver strong performances early in games could make him a crucial option in the later innings of playoff matchups.

Yankees Have Tough Decisions Ahead

The Yankees will undoubtedly rely on their traditional relief pitchers in the playoffs, but Gil’s versatility and electric stuff make him a valuable option. As Boone finalizes his postseason roster, he’ll need to consider all options to ensure the Yankees are firing on all cylinders when October arrives.