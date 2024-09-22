Yankees: Good news and bad news from 7-4 win over Athletics

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Yankees sealed a series sweep against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday with a 7–4 victory. Riding a three-game winning streak, they now find themselves in an excellent position in the American League East, as the Baltimore Orioles continue to falter. With the Orioles now six games back, the Yankees are on the verge of clinching the division title and avoiding the Wild Card round.

Luis Gil Struggles on the Mound

While the win was a strong offensive showing, starting pitcher Luis Gil encountered some challenges on the mound. Over 5.1 innings, Gil allowed four earned runs and three walks on five hits, striking out five batters. Despite an impressive 3.27 ERA this season, Gil’s performance has been inconsistent, which may complicate his chances of securing a spot in the playoff rotation.

With this in mind, it seems increasingly likely that Carlos Rodon will join Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes as part of the postseason rotation, pushing Gil into a bullpen role. On the bright side, the Yankees’ bullpen showed promise, with Luke Weaver delivering a standout performance. Weaver struck out three batters over 1.2 innings, throwing just 18 pitches, and has emerged as the team’s primary closer. Meanwhile, Clay Holmes struggled once again, giving up a hit and a walk while recording just one out before being pulled.

Yankees’ Offense Shines, Led by Judge and Torres

Offensively, the Yankees continued to impress, striking out just four times. Gleyber Torres remained hot at the plate, contributing two hits, including a solo home run in the fifth inning. Aaron Judge also started to heat up, collecting two hits, including a home run, along with two walks. The top four hitters in the Yankees’ lineup delivered a strong performance, providing the team with crucial production.

Additionally, rookie left fielder Jasson Dominguez made his presence felt. While he technically doesn’t hold rookie status due to service time restrictions, Dominguez picked up a hit, two RBIs, and a home run that drove in Jazz Chisholm in the second inning, tying the game at 2–2. Manager Aaron Boone now faces a tough decision in choosing between Dominguez and Alex Verdugo for the playoff starting lineup.

Outfield Decisions Loom as Postseason Nears

Dominguez’s recent form, combined with his speed on the base paths, gives him a compelling case to earn a spot in the postseason lineup. If he can find his rhythm over the next week, the Yankees will be in an enviable position with one of the best outfields in the playoffs.

Yankees Set Their Sights on Clinching the Division

With a perfectly timed rest day on Monday, the Yankees will turn their focus to a pivotal three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. A strong performance in this series could effectively secure the division title and allow the Yankees to enter the postseason with momentum.