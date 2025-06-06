Yankees star infielder leaves game with elbow contusion, sent for X-rays and CT scan

For a fleeting moment in the Bronx, everything felt perfect. Anthony Volpe had just sent a ball soaring into the seats, sparking joy and hope.

The New York Yankees‘ electric young shortstop hit a two-run homer in the first inning against the rival Red Sox, and fans were on their feet, roaring with delight.

Then, almost like a record-scratching mid-celebration, the energy shifted.

In the second inning, Volpe was plunked on the left elbow by a pitch, which eventually forced him out of the game.

The tension inside Yankee Stadium grew thick as fog. One swing had lit a fire, but one errant pitch doused it in uncertainty. Baseball, like life, can flip its mood in a heartbeat — Friday night was a cruel reminder.

Promising start overshadowed by injury scare

The Yankees came out swinging, quite literally, with five runs in the opening frame. Volpe’s two-run blast was the crown jewel, showcasing his compact power and growing confidence at the plate.

His home run was his eighth of the season, elevating his slugging percentage to .445 and adding to a very respectable 115 wRC+.

Volpe’s consistency has been one of the team’s most valuable assets this season. His solid glove, productive bat, and quick feet on the basepaths have helped anchor a Yankees team chasing greatness.

On Friday night, he added three more RBIs to his season total, now at 37, while also being on pace for double-digit steals with eight swipes already under his belt.

But that high came crashing down just one inning later. The pitch that struck him didn’t seem vicious at first, but the impact was enough to pull him from the game.

It was announced shortly after that he suffered a left elbow contusion. He would undergo X-rays and a CT scan as a precaution.

Anthony Volpe left tonight's game with a left elbow contusion. X-rays and CT scan are being performed currently. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 7, 2025

Yankees fans left hoping for good news

There’s a particular kind of silence that settles over a stadium when a key player walks off injured — and Yankees fans know it all too well.

As Volpe exited the game, a collective breath was held across the Bronx and beyond. In a season where his steady play has become a backbone for the team, his presence is as emotionally important as it is statistically.

It was Oswald Peraza who replaced Volpe at shortstop, a move that underscores just how uncertain the Yankees’ infield depth chart still feels.

While Peraza has been in the mix mostly at second base during this revolving-door period, he’s now thrust into the spotlight again in a less-than-ideal scenario.

The team has not provided further updates yet, but expect more clarity by Saturday or after Friday’s game. The severity could range from mild soreness to something more disruptive, depending on the imaging results.

The Yankees, and their fans, are hoping for the best — a sigh of relief instead of a long absence.

Volpe’s value goes beyond numbers

Statistically, Volpe is in the midst of a breakout campaign. His improved approach at the plate, dependable glove, and elite baserunning instincts have made him one of the Yankees’ most complete players.

But what numbers can’t fully capture is the spirit he brings — a youthful energy mixed with old-school grit.

He’s become a symbol of hope in a season that has demanded resilience. Watching him shaking off the pain after such a triumphant moment felt like watching a hero sidelined mid-victory lap.

The timing was cruel, and the contrast couldn’t be starker. It was like watching a kite soar high, only to be pulled down by a sudden gust.

Even in a roster full of stars, Volpe stands out for the way he’s earned his spot through sheer will and performance. His absence, if prolonged, would be felt in every facet of the game.

All eyes now turn to Saturday’s updates. For Yankees fans, there’s hope that this setback is minor — just a scare, not a storm.

