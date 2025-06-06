Yankees’ star closer might make a miraculously quick recovery from hamstring injury

There’s nothing more frustrating in baseball than watching the game unfold from the sidelines, especially when your team needs you most.

For Luke Weaver, that’s the reality right now — sidelined by a strained hamstring just as the New York Yankees are leaning harder on their bullpen than ever before.

The injury came on June 1. Two days later, he landed on the injured list for the first time all season.

It’s not just any loss. It’s a gut punch for a bullpen already facing high-stakes moments without a dependable safety net.

With Weaver down, the Yankees are left to trust the unpredictable Devin Williams to close games — a gamble that doesn’t always pay off. Like giving a juggler knives in a windstorm, you just hope for the best.

Weaver pushing through injury with urgency and optimism

A four-to-six-week recovery timeline was issued, but Weaver isn’t buying it. He believes he can come back faster. Most athletes say that — it’s practically a reflex — but in Weaver’s case, there’s some evidence to support it.

Despite the tricky nature of hamstring injuries, which often punish the impatient, Weaver has already resumed throwing. And yes, that’s big.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed on Friday that Weaver received a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection to aid healing.

That step alone signals the team is trying to maximize his recovery window. PRP injections are often reserved for players the organization believes can make a meaningful return in a tight timeframe.

What makes this case more intriguing is that Weaver is already throwing — in the loosest sense of the word. Boone made it clear: he’s just beginning the throwing process.

That likely means light tosses without straining the injured leg. Still, it’s a hopeful development.

High stakes for a Yankees bullpen under pressure

The timing of the injury couldn’t be worse. The Yankees, leading the AL East but with several tightly contested games in their rearview mirror, are depending heavily on their bullpen.

Weaver, known for handling high-leverage situations with icy calm, had become the stabilizer late in games. Without him, roles shift, trust is tested, and the margin for error vanishes.

Devin Williams has electric stuff — when he’s on. But consistency hasn’t been his calling card in 2025, and the pressure now rests squarely on his shoulders. That’s not a comforting position for a team with World Series aspirations.

It’s why Weaver’s rapid progression, even if it’s early, is such a sigh of relief. The bullpen’s backbone is showing signs of life. But there’s a fine line between urgency and recklessness, and the Yankees can’t afford to cross it.

Can Weaver return by early July?

A return in early July would be a triumph — not only of medical technology but also of Weaver’s resilience and work ethic.

Still, fans should temper expectations. Early throwing is just that — early. The real test comes when he ramps up intensity, when torque returns to his delivery, and when the leg must endure the stress of a full-speed delivery.

Until then, it’s a watch-and-wait scenario. But if Weaver is throwing just a week after his IL stint began, it’s a sign that this isn’t a typical hamstring injury. Or at least, it’s being managed with more aggression and care than most.

Weaver’s value makes his rehab mission-critical

Make no mistake: this isn’t about rushing a middle reliever back into action. Weaver has emerged as the Yankees’ most important bullpen piece.

He boasts a brilliant 1.05 ERA in 25.2 innings, with seven walks and 24 strikeouts.

He bridges innings, closes when needed, and brings order to late-game chaos. If he rushes back and aggravates the injury, it could derail the entire second half for the bullpen.

So while Weaver is understandably itching to return — driven by both pride and purpose — the Yankees will need to act as his brakes.

That’s the challenge. Balance optimism with caution. Let progress be steady, not impulsive.

If he beats the timeline and returns in early July, fans will rejoice. But more importantly, if he returns healthy and ready, the Yankees’ bullpen will once again have its anchor.

