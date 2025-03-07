Yankees star boldly predicts New York will have best double play duo in 2025

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

New York Yankees star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. has no doubt that he and one of his teammates will form the best double-play duo in the MLB next season.

Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. high on connection with star SS

According to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, Chisholm Jr. believes that he and star shortstop Anthony Volpe will produce the most double plays turned in 2025:

“And I think we’re probably going to turn the most double plays in the league too,” Chisholm continued. “So that would be my prediction for us.”

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Chisholm Jr. & Volpe have the skills to shut down offenses

Volpe won a Gold Glove Award as a rookie in 2023. Chisholm Jr. is a dexterous defensive infielder who has split time in his career between the outfield (192 games) and second base (167 GP).

Last season, the Bahamian talent turned as many double plays (7) as he did commit errors between second and third base appearances for New York. While he owns a solid .968 career fielding percentage, his mishaps will need to be cleaned up if he wants to back up his boasting.

There has not been a single American League leader in double plays turned at 2B who turned less than 84 in a single 162-game season in the live ball era. Thus, Chisholm Jr. will need to mirror or exceed the 147 games he played in 2024 to give him his best shot. As for Volpe, the New York native turned 63 and 68 double plays in the last two respective campaigns.

Both infielders are expected to make impact plays for the Yankees in 2025. They’ll need to show that their connection in the middle infield is as strong as their camaraderie and confidence once Opening Day kicks off.