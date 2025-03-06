Ex-Yankees infielder throws a bit of shade: ‘I feel I deserve to be with an organization that wants me’

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees had every chance to bring back second baseman Gleyber Torres, even if just for one more season. He had been with the franchise since 2016, debuting in 2018, and was an integral—if sometimes frustrating—piece of their lineup.

Yet, when the time came to decide, they let him walk. Now, he’s part of an AL Central contender, the Detroit Tigers, having signed a one-year, $15 million deal in the past few weeks.

A Rollercoaster in Pinstripes

Torres’ time in New York was a mixed bag. At his best, he looked like a future star, launching 38 home runs in 2019 and making the game look easy. At his worst, he struggled to find consistency, particularly on defense, where he never quite found his footing at second base.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Still, he was an above-average hitter and one of the more productive bats the Yankees had in recent seasons.

Yet, despite having a glaring hole in their infield, the Yankees chose not to bring him back. The message was clear: they were moving on.

A Not-So-Subtle Parting Shot

Torres, never one to hold back, made his feelings known after signing with Detroit. “I feel I deserve to be with an organization that wants me. I’m here now and that’s the reason I’m here,” he said, as reported by Jon Heyman.

“I feel I deserve to be with an organization that wants me. I’m here now and that’s the reason I’m here.” — new Tiger Gleyber Torres https://t.co/pLJD5n2PWD — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 6, 2025

It’s hard to argue with him. The Yankees didn’t exactly roll out the red carpet to keep him, and Cashman never seemed eager to negotiate a return. Whether it was a matter of finances, strategy, or simply a desire for change, the Yankees’ actions—or lack thereof—spoke volumes.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

A Self-Inflicted Problem

New York’s decision not to match Detroit’s offer is puzzling when you consider their current infield situation. With Torres gone, they’ll likely rely on Oswaldo Cabrera or Oswald Peraza—two unproven options who, at least offensively, don’t come close to what Torres provided.

The Yankees’ reluctance to spend due to the luxury tax penalty has hamstrung them. Instead of making a clear upgrade, they’re now left patching holes and hoping for the best. Maybe Torres wasn’t their ideal solution, but now he’s Detroit’s gain—and they’re left dealing with the fallout of their own making.