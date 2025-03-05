Yankees Spring Training Nuggets: An emerging star, young pitcher dominating, Oswaldo wins?

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

As spring training rolls along, the Yankees are beginning to see some clarity in several position battles, while a few unexpected developments have shaken up their roster plans. From breakout performances to injury concerns, the early weeks of camp have provided plenty of talking points.

George Lombard Jr. Making a Strong Impression

At just 19 years old, George Lombard Jr. is proving why the Yankees are so high on his future. His bat has come alive this spring, adding to an already strong defensive skill set that has caught the attention of manager Aaron Boone and even Aaron Judge.

Lombard Jr. continued his hot streak in the Yankees’ 12–3 win over the Phillies, adding two more hits, a run, and an RBI. He’s now hitting .333/.412/.733 in camp, showing off improved swing mechanics and an ability to drive the ball with authority. His 414-foot home run earlier in the spring turned heads, and Judge is already envisioning an infield where he and Anthony Volpe could form a dynamic duo on the left side.

“He’s got a great arm. He was accurate. He was hitting every single guy in the chest. Smooth hands,” Judge said of Lombard Jr.

While he likely won’t crack the major league roster in 2025, the Yankees could have a serious infield weapon waiting in the wings within the next year or two.

Will Warren Continues to Dominate

Among the Yankees’ young arms, Will Warren has separated himself as a legitimate rotation option. Over three spring appearances, Warren has been electric, posting a 1.13 ERA and striking out batters at an impressive clip. His latest outing against the Phillies saw him take down Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, and Kyle Schwarber while allowing just one run over three innings.

Warren’s fastball command has been sharper, his sweeper has improved, and his revamped changeup is turning into an elite pitch. The Yankees had penciled him in as a depth starter entering the year, but with Luis Gil sidelined and Marcus Stroman struggling, Warren is making a serious push for an early-season role.

Third Base Battle Likely Over

While there was some hope DJ LeMahieu could get back into the mix for third base, his early exit from his spring debut due to a calf tweak likely sealed his fate. At this point, Oswaldo Cabrera appears to be the Yankees’ preferred choice at the hot corner, offering reliable defense and flashes of offensive potential.

Cabrera played 109 games last season, hitting .247/.296/.365 with eight homers and 36 RBIs. His early spring numbers suggest he’s making slight improvements at the plate, walking more and keeping his strikeout rate down. His defense at third base has never been a concern, as he posted seven defensive runs saved last year.

Oswald Peraza remains in the conversation, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that the Yankees aren’t comfortable handing the job to an unproven bat. Cabrera isn’t a long-term solution, but for now, he’s the safest bet.

Spencer Jones Could Be Fast-Tracked to the Majors

At 6-foot-6 with a swing that mirrors Aaron Judge’s from the left side, Spencer Jones has always carried big-league potential. The question has been whether he can cut down on strikeouts and refine his approach. So far this spring, he’s proving that progress is being made.

Jones is slashing .429/.500/1.000 through six games, launching two homers and driving in six RBIs. His adjustments at the plate are paying off, and if he can carry this momentum into the minor league season, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him in the Bronx sooner than expected.

With Cody Bellinger’s contract containing an opt-out after 2025, Jones could be a long-term solution in the outfield. If the Yankees need a power boost at designated hitter while Giancarlo Stanton recovers, Jones might even get a look this year.

Austin Wells Emerging as an All-Star Caliber Catcher

One of the biggest revelations of last season was Austin Wells’ development behind the plate. The Yankees always believed in his bat, but his defense was a question mark. Wells put those doubts to rest, ranking third in catcher framing runs and 14th in strike rate while also finishing third in AL Rookie of the Year voting.

His offensive production was slightly above average, with a .229/.322/.395 slash line and 13 homers. However, he’s showing even more confidence at the plate this spring, hitting .400/.455/.800 and continuing to put up competitive at-bats. If he can maintain his defensive excellence while boosting his offensive numbers, there’s no reason Wells can’t be an All-Star in 2025.

Carlos Rodon’s Role in the Rotation Shift

Two years ago, Carlos Rodon was supposed to be the Yankees’ long-term No. 2 starter behind Gerrit Cole. After a disastrous first season and a bounce-back 2024 campaign, the Yankees went out and secured Max Fried on an eight-year, $218 million deal to anchor the rotation alongside Cole.

Rodon now slots in as the team’s third starter, which might be the best fit for him. He threw 175 innings last season with a 3.96 ERA, an improvement from his injury-plagued 2023 campaign. However, his fastball command has been an issue, and opponents have been making hard contact against him.

With Fried in the mix, the Yankees now have a rotation that is built to compete deep into the postseason. If Rodon can rediscover his best form, the Yankees will have one of the deepest pitching staffs in baseball.

Aaron Judge’s Contract Looks Like a Steal

In hindsight, the Yankees might have gotten away with highway robbery when they signed Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. At the time, it was the largest deal in franchise history, but with Juan Soto landing over $700 million in free agency, Judge’s contract now looks like a massive bargain.

Judge is coming off a career-best 2024 campaign where he played 158 games and hit .322/.458/.701 with 58 homers and 144 RBIs. Bryce Harper recently commented on Judge’s deal, saying he should’ve been paid even more given the way salaries are trending.

“It’s the name of the game now,” Harper said. “Guys are getting what they’re worth. It more shocks me that a guy like Aaron Judge didn’t get more than what he got.”

While the Yankees weren’t able to retain Soto, Judge’s deal gives them flexibility to build around him while still having a superstar anchoring their lineup.

Final Thoughts

Spring training has provided a glimpse into the Yankees’ depth and potential, with young players like Lombard Jr., Warren, and Jones making strong impressions. Meanwhile, injuries to key players like Luis Gil and Stanton have forced the team to explore alternative options.

The Yankees are shaping up to be a powerhouse, but there are still a few lingering questions, particularly at third base and designated hitter. With Opening Day approaching, these last few weeks of camp will be critical in determining how the final roster shakes out.