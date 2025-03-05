Yankees’ 3rd base position battle is already over

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ battle for the starting third base job might already be over before it really had a chance to heat up. With DJ LeMahieu sidelined after tweaking his calf and Oswald Peraza struggling to prove himself as an everyday player, the reality is that Oswaldo Cabrera is the safe choice.

Manager Aaron Boone isn’t going to roll the dice on an unproven 24-year-old at such an important position, making Cabrera the clear frontrunner unless a trade materializes before Opening Day.

LeMahieu’s Injury Ends Any Comeback Hopes

LeMahieu was supposed to be in the mix for third base, but that dream faded fast. His spring debut was cut short after just two at-bats when he tweaked his calf, and now, he’s expected to miss time.

Given his age and declining production over the last two seasons, his absence likely cements his role as more of a veteran depth piece rather than a serious contender for the job. With $30 million still owed to him over the next two years, the Yankees will have to decide how much longer they’re willing to wait for him to regain form.

Cabrera Taking Control of the Job

Cabrera, 26, isn’t an elite hitter, but he provides reliable defense and a switch-hitting bat that gives the Yankees some versatility. Last season, he hit .247/.296/.365 with eight homers and 36 RBIs over 109 games, producing an 88 wRC+. While those numbers don’t jump off the page, he’s showing some signs of progress at the plate this spring.

In Tuesday’s win over the Phillies, Cabrera collected two hits and an RBI, bringing his spring totals to .235/.316/.412 across six games. His strikeout rate is an impressively low 5.3%, and he’s drawing walks at a 10.5% clip—both signs that his plate discipline is improving. If he can maintain that approach, his on-base percentage should rise closer to the 30% mark, adding some much-needed value to his game.

Defense Wins the Battle

Even if Cabrera remains a below-average hitter, his defense at third base is a key factor in the Yankees’ decision-making. Last season, he logged 566.1 innings at the hot corner with a .970 fielding percentage, seven defensive runs saved, and one out above average. Over a full season, those numbers would be among the best in the league at the position, giving the Yankees a defensive anchor on the infield.

Peraza, while a great defensive player in his own right, hasn’t shown enough offensive promise to win the job outright. Boone values consistency and reliability, and Cabrera offers that, even if he isn’t an offensive powerhouse. The Yankees are content with his glove holding things down at third base unless a clear upgrade becomes available.

Could a Trade Still Happen?

Boone did acknowledge that the Yankees could look to the trade market before Opening Day if the right opportunity presents itself. That means the front office is still evaluating potential external options, but for now, Cabrera has the inside track. If he continues to hit well through the remainder of the spring, the Yankees might be comfortable rolling with him to start the season and reassessing at the trade deadline if necessary.