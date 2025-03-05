Yankees’ prospect is raising eyebrows with epic spring performance

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees might have a rising star in 19-year-old infield prospect George Lombard Jr., who has been one of the most exciting stories of spring training. His strong performance at the plate, coupled with his impressive defensive work, is turning heads across the organization. While Lombard Jr. is still likely a year or two away from a major league debut, his rapid development could accelerate that timeline.

A Bat That Won’t Be Denied

In Tuesday’s 12–3 blowout win over the Phillies, Lombard Jr. kept his red-hot stretch alive, picking up two more hits, scoring a run, and driving in another. His spring numbers now sit at .333/.412/.733, a staggering line for a player getting his first taste of major league competition. His ability to make consistent, strong contact has been one of the biggest takeaways, and it’s clear his offseason adjustments are paying off.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

His latest performance only adds to an already impressive showcase. Earlier in camp, Lombard crushed a 370-foot home run at 104.1 mph off the bat, showing off his raw power and ability to handle major league velocity. His swing has been retooled with slight mechanical tweaks, and it’s allowing him to drive the ball with more authority.

The Yankees’ Future at Third Base?

Lombard Jr. spent last season working his way through the Yankees’ minor league system, finishing the year in High-A Hudson Valley. Across 110 games, he hit .233/.335/.393 with 13 home runs, 74 RBIs, and 37 stolen bases. Those numbers don’t immediately scream superstar potential, but his approach at the plate and his all-around skill set suggest he could be an impact player at the next level.

With DJ LeMahieu’s struggles, Oswald Peraza’s inconsistency, and Oswaldo Cabrera serving more as a stopgap, third base is one of the Yankees’ biggest question marks. Aaron Judge even acknowledged that it’s exciting to envision Lombard Jr. playing alongside Anthony Volpe on the left side of the infield in the future.

“I was really impressed,” Judge said. “Seeing him move over to third base, he’s got a great arm. He was accurate. He was hitting every single guy in the chest. Smooth hands; Anthony Volpe is one of the best shortstops I’ve ever seen, and you put [Lombard] right next to him at third base, it’s pretty cool to see that on the left side of the infield.”

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Maturity Beyond His Years

Lombard Jr. has drawn praise not just for his physical tools but also for his mindset. Manager Aaron Boone highlighted his work ethic and how quickly he’s adjusted to the major league environment.

“That was a no-doubter,” Boone said after Lombard’s home run earlier this spring. “That’s a little peek to see a young, physical kid continuing to develop into his body. [He has] unbelievable makeup and work ethic; just a really talented athlete. He’s an exciting player with an exciting future.”

Lombard himself is soaking up every bit of the experience.

“It’s been awesome. It’s been so much fun,” he said. “It’s just been great to have a wealth of knowledge around me that I can learn from. I’ve been trying to take advantage of it as much as I can, just being a sponge to absorb everything that I see around me.”

How Fast Can He Climb the Ladder?

The most realistic timeline still points toward a 2026 or 2027 debut, but if Lombard Jr. continues to produce at this rate, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him knocking on the door by next season. His defense is already major league-caliber, and his bat is catching up quickly.

If he keeps this up, the Yankees might not be searching for a long-term answer at third base for much longer.