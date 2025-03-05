Yankees’ star outfield prospect could be fast-tracked to the majors

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees might be sitting on their next great power-hitting outfielder, and his name is Spencer Jones. The 23-year-old prospect has always had tantalizing upside, drawing comparisons to Aaron Judge with his towering frame and explosive bat speed. But for all his raw potential, his biggest obstacle has been plate discipline and making consistent contact.

After a somewhat disappointing season in Double-A last year, Jones made key mechanical adjustments to his swing over the offseason, and the early results in spring training suggest that those tweaks are paying off in a big way.

Spring Training Surge

Jones is putting together a dominant stretch this spring, hitting .429/.500/1.000 with two home runs, six RBIs, and an absurd 275 wRC+. His power was never in question, but the biggest sign of progress is how he’s handling at-bats.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Last season with Double-A Somerset, Jones slashed .259/.336/.452 over 122 games, racking up 17 homers, 78 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases. But his biggest red flag was a 36.8% strikeout rate—an unsustainable number that prevented him from fully tapping into his potential.

The Yankees knew that number had to come down if he wanted to make a legitimate push for the majors, and his spring training approach suggests real progress.

A Near Clone of Aaron Judge

One of the most striking things about Jones is just how similar he looks to Judge at the plate—except from the left side. The Yankees’ captain has even taken notice, with Jones making it clear that learning from Judge has been a massive part of his growth.

“I feel dangerous,” Jones said earlier in camp.

“My biggest takeaway was, when I hit the ball, good things happen,” he added. “And when I hit the ball in the air, better things happen.”

This mindset shift has been evident in his performance. Instead of trying to muscle every pitch over the fence, Jones is trusting his mechanics and driving the ball naturally.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Where Does He Fit on the Yankees’ Roster?

The Yankees have a logjam of talent in the outfield, but there could be a clear path for Jones if things break the right way. Cody Bellinger, signed to a short-term deal, has an opt-out after 2025, which means the Yankees could need a replacement sooner rather than later. If they decide to move Aaron Judge to first base down the road to reduce wear and tear on his body, that would also open a lane for Jones in the outfield.

In the short term, Jones could even factor into the designated hitter spot, especially with Giancarlo Stanton starting the season on the injured list. If Ben Rice doesn’t lock down that role, the Yankees could pivot to giving Jones an opportunity later on in 2025, particularly if he continues crushing the ball in the minors.

For now, the Yankees seem inclined to let Jones get some seasoning at the highest level of the minors before making the call, but if he keeps putting together this kind of offensive production, he could force their hand sooner than expected.