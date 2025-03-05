Yankees replaced a $162 million mistake with a $218 million solution

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Two years ago, the Yankees handed Carlos Rodon a six-year, $162 million contract, expecting him to solidify the rotation behind Gerrit Cole. On paper, it seemed like a perfect match—a hard-throwing lefty with ace potential ready to dominate in the Bronx. But reality had other plans.

Rodon’s first season with the Yankees in 2023 was a disaster. He managed just 64.1 innings, limping to a 6.85 ERA and struggling with injuries. He rebounded last year, tossing 175 innings with a 3.96 ERA—better, but still not the dominant force the Yankees were paying for. His strikeout rate climbed to 10.03 per nine innings, and he stranded runners at a solid 79.2% clip, but his fastball command was all over the place.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The Fastball Problem

Rodon’s success has always hinged on his ability to paint the upper portion of the strike zone with his heater, setting up his devastating slider. Instead, he left too many fastballs over the middle of the plate, leading to loud contact and crooked numbers on the scoreboard. His slider remained an effective weapon, but without the pinpoint fastball location he once had, hitters were able to sit on mistakes.

The Yankees weren’t going to wait around and hope for the best. They made a major move to reinforce their rotation this offseason, handing an eight-year, $218 million deal to Max Fried.

Fried Changes the Rotation Dynamic

The Yankees didn’t just sign any starter; they landed one of the best left-handed pitchers in the game. Fried, 31, has been an elite arm for years, spending his entire career with the Atlanta Braves before making the jump to the Bronx. Last season, he threw 174.1 innings with a 3.25 ERA, striking out 8.57 batters per nine while keeping 58.8% of balls on the ground.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

That ground-ball-heavy profile makes Fried a perfect fit for the Yankees’ defensive overhaul. Letting Gleyber Torres walk and likely settling on Oswaldo Cabrera at third base signals that general manager Brian Cashman is prioritizing run prevention. Fried’s ability to induce weak contact should pair well with the Yankees’ improved infield, and they’re paying him an average of $27.25 million per year to be a legitimate co-ace alongside Cole.

Where Rodon Stands Now

With Fried in the fold, Rodon slides into the number three spot in the rotation. It wasn’t the original plan, but at this point, it’s the best way to maximize his contributions without putting too much pressure on him to be an ace. If he can rediscover his fastball command and maintain his strikeout numbers, he can still be an extremely valuable piece.

The Yankees’ rotation remains one of the best in baseball, even with Luis Gil sidelined for the next few months. The depth and frontline talent should help offset the loss of Juan Soto’s offensive production to a degree, but there’s still room for another bat—especially with Giancarlo Stanton’s ongoing injury issues leaving the designated hitter spot open.