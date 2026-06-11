Angel Chivilli is healthy again. He just is not coming straight back to the major-league bullpen.

The Yankees made the paperwork official Thursday, returning Chivilli from his rehab assignment, reinstating him from the 15-day injured list, and optioning him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The move is easy to gloss over, but it says something about where the club sees him right now.

He is healthy enough to pitch. He is not polished enough to skip regular work.

Why Scranton makes sense

Chivilli has thrown only 2.1 innings for the Yankees this season, allowing one earned run with three strikeouts, three walks, and a 3.86 ERA. The sample is tiny, so I would not make some sweeping conclusion off it. The walks are the part worth watching.

Triple-A gives him the cleaner path. He can pitch on a normal rhythm, get real innings, and show the Yankees whether the command is ready to travel back to the Bronx. Sitting in the big-league bullpen for sporadic low-leverage work would not do much for him right now.

His major-league profile still has enough intrigue because he is 23, right-handed, and already has MLB experience. The Yankees do not need to rush the role. They need the next version of Chivilli to throw more strikes than the first one.

The bullpen depth picture

The Yankees have spent the past few weeks creating a real waiting room for bullpen options. Carlos Lagrange is being built toward relief work in Triple-A, Brent Headrick has been one of the better quiet wins on the roster, Fernando Cruz is missing bats, and Camilo Doval still has the pure velocity to make people dream even when the command gets messy.

Chivilli fits into the more traditional side of that group. He is not the 103 mph lottery ticket like Lagrange, and he is not being asked to change the leverage structure today. He is depth with a purpose, which matters more than it sounds when the schedule starts chewing through arms.

If Chivilli cleans up the walks in Scranton, he can get back quickly. If he doesn’t, the Yankees lose nothing by letting the innings happen away from the big-league stage.

For now, this is not a headline bullpen move. It is a beat-note transaction with a real roster consequence: Chivilli is healthy, optionable, and back in the depth pool. Useful enough, even if the Yankees need him to prove a little more before trusting him with bigger outs.