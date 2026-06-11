The radar gun is the fun part with Carlos Lagrange, but the schedule is the part that actually matters now.

Everyone already knows the fastball is ridiculous. He has touched 103 mph, throws from a 6-foot-7 frame, and gives the NY Yankees the kind of internal bullpen temptation teams usually dream about in July. The more interesting development is how carefully they are trying to turn him from Triple-A starter into a reliever who can actually handle big-league usage.

I would not call this a random experiment anymore. The Yankees are building something with a timeline attached to it.

The ramp-up plan is the tell

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reported that Lagrange threw 46 pitches under a six-day management plan after a four-inning outing, with his next appearance set for Sunday on four days of rest. The important part is the progression after that, because Dunleavy wrote that Lagrange’s “pitch count will drop incrementally with each outing” as the rest period tightens.

That sounds like a club trying to build a reliever, not simply parking a starter in the bullpen and hoping the stuff takes care of everything.

The Yankees need to know whether Lagrange can bounce back more frequently, warm up differently, and carry his best velocity without needing a starter’s runway. If the answer is yes, the conversation changes fast.

The stuff is already big-league loud

Lagrange’s Triple-A line is not spotless, with a 4.04 ERA over 55.2 innings, 73 strikeouts, 28 walks, and a 1.29 WHIP. The strikeouts jump off the page, and the walks explain why the Yankees are not simply throwing him into the seventh inning tomorrow.

The fastball gives them a reason to be aggressive, though. He fired the fastest Triple-A pitch of the season at 102.8 mph, and that kind of power plays differently when a pitcher no longer has to protect himself for five or six innings.

The Dellin Betances comparison has been floating around for a reason. Betances told Bryan Hoch of MLB.com that he was excited for Lagrange’s move and believed relief could fit him this season, especially with the Yankees’ rotation already in a strong place.

July suddenly looks interesting

The social guess that Lagrange could be ready around the July 3 home series against Minnesota is not crazy. The Twins come to the Bronx that weekend, and if Lagrange’s rest keeps shrinking while the pitch count drops, the calendar starts to line up.

That does not mean the Yankees should rush him for a convenient date. If the command is scattered, the whole thing can wait. A 103 mph arm with no strike-zone feel can lose a game as quickly as he can save one.

Still, this is exactly the kind of internal audition the Yankees needed before the deadline market gets stupid. If Lagrange proves he can handle shorter rest, shorter bursts, and cleaner strike throwing by late June, Brian Cashman gets a real answer before spending prospect capital on another reliever.

The Yankees do not need Lagrange to be polished. They need him to be dangerous and usable. If the next few outings check those boxes, the Bronx countdown might already be moving.