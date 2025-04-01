Yankees sign 39-year-old former relief pitcher to eat innings

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees added a splash of experience to their bullpen on Tuesday, officially announcing the signing of veteran reliever Adam Ottavino to a Major League contract. He was immediately added to the active roster, providing some needed depth to a pitching unit that’s already endured its share of early season injuries.

Ottavino, now 39 years old, is no stranger to the Bronx. He last pitched for the Yankees back in 2019, enjoying one of the best seasons of his career. That year, he posted a 1.90 ERA over 66.1 innings, serving as one of the most reliable arms in the bullpen. Things didn’t go quite as smoothly in 2020, and he eventually found his way across town with the New York Mets after a short stint with the Red Sox.

Seeking Late-Career Value

Last season with the Mets, Ottavino managed a 4.34 ERA across 56 innings. While the surface stats paint a picture of decline, the Yankees are banking on something still left in the tank. His slider and fastball continue to grade out as above average, and his whiff rates and chase metrics suggest there’s still life in his pitch mix.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

This signing isn’t about dominating the eighth inning or taking over high-leverage situations. It’s about adding a trusted veteran presence who knows New York and can give you a clean sixth or seventh when needed. In a long season where innings pile up quickly, having arms like Ottavino’s around can be like finding an old pair of boots that still get the job done.

Familiar Territory and Low Risk

For the Yankees, this is a low-risk, potentially savvy move. Ottavino doesn’t cost much, has experience in pressure moments, and could benefit from being surrounded by a bullpen that doesn’t demand him to be perfect every outing. If he can find a groove with his slider and keep hitters off balance, he could give the Yankees some decent innings while the rest of the bullpen finds its footing.

Given the ongoing injury woes and the fact that New York is looking to stretch its depth as the season unfolds, Ottavino’s return makes a lot of sense. He knows the organization, knows the market, and if the stuff plays, it could end up being one of those quiet moves that pays dividends in the dog days of summer.