Yankees shun top prospect for promotion; are they even serious about winning?

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees often speak of their World Series aspirations and postseason dominance, but their recent moves frequently contradict their words. A series of net negative trades over the past few years and several poor contracts have put the Yankees in a challenging position. While not every decision will yield positive results, the Yankees have consistently struggled to find effective supplementary support, with many players underperforming compared to their career averages after joining the Bombers.

Alex Verdugo’s Underwhelming Season With the Yankees

This year, Alex Verdugo exemplifies the Yankees’ struggles. The 28-year-old outfielder is enduring a career-worst season, hitting just .232/.292/.360 over 138 games, with 11 home runs and 54 RBIs. Despite these numbers, Manager Aaron Boone continues to use specific statistics to support his narratives. However, when it comes to players underperforming, he often sidesteps discussions that could undermine his reasoning for not benching them.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past week, Verdugo has hit .346 with a 147 wRC+, a small sample size Boone is likely to highlight. However, since June 1, Verdugo has been hitting just .216 with a 65 wRC+, making him one of the worst-performing players on the team over a more extended period. It’s fair to say that, aside from his defense, Verdugo has been a net negative in nearly every area.

The Case for Promoting Jasson Dominguez

With service time accumulation suspended on September 1, the Yankees had every reason to promote star prospect Jasson Dominguez. Instead, they opted to elevate recently claimed outfielder Duke Ellis, a speedster known for his impact on the base paths—though it’s unlikely he will see much playing time.

Dominguez, however, has been red-hot in Triple-A and certainly warranted a promotion. Since August 14, he has been hitting an impressive .383 with three home runs and seven RBIs in Triple-A, showing he’s ready to make the leap to the majors.

Despite this, the Yankees have chosen to keep him in the minors, preferring to continue with Verdugo in left field. This decision has fueled the narrative that the Yankees are making choices that do not align with their championship aspirations, relying instead on inconsistent players who hinder their offensive strategy.

A Missed Opportunity?

Dominguez, at 21, is hitting .306/.358/.469 over 37 games in Triple-A this season. Given his performance, it is clear he is poised to become the Yankees’ starting left fielder by 2025. The continued loyalty to Verdugo, despite his struggles, is puzzling. The question remains: why not promote Dominguez now and let him make an impact during a tight race with the Baltimore Orioles?

Currently, the Yankees and Orioles are neck and neck in the American League East, with the Orioles just 1.5 games behind. This presents a prime opportunity for the Yankees to pull ahead in the division and create some breathing room. Many would argue that Dominguez offers a better chance at winning and contributing to the bottom of the order, especially considering Verdugo’s recent hot streak may not offset his overall subpar performance this season.

Promoting Dominguez could provide the Yankees with the offensive spark they need to solidify their position in the division and strengthen their chances of a deep postseason run.