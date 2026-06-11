Pocket aces can sound like social-media bait, and usually, I would roll my eyes at it a little. Gerrit Cole and Cam Schlittler make it harder to do that because the baseball argument is sitting right there.

Aaron Boone actually gave the useful warning label after Cole’s latest Cleveland start. Cole’s stuff was up, but “probably not the shapes he wanted,” Boone said, per MLB.com. That line keeps the whole conversation from getting cartoonish. Cole is still building, still sharpening, still trying to stack normal starts after a long road back.

Even with that baked in, the Yankees have a real two-ace framework forming. Cole has a 2.45 ERA with a 2.50 FIP over his first 22 innings back, and his fastball is still sitting at 96.6 mph. The strikeout rate has not fully snapped back, but the arm strength and command are good enough to make the floor feel stable.

Schlittler gives the duo its bite

Schlittler is the part of this that changes the temperature. He is not the young starter tagging along behind the established star anymore. Schlittler has thrown 82 innings with a 1.87 ERA, 2.11 FIP, 89 strikeouts, and 3.1 WAR, which is ace production no matter how anyone wants to dress it up.

The fun part is how different the two arms feel. Cole brings the resume, the sequencing, the playoff scars, and the ability to survive a night when the shape of the arsenal is not perfect. Schlittler brings the violence, the strike-throwing edge, and the sense that hitters are already uncomfortable by the second pitch of the at-bat.

That contrast matters. Short series are about forcing a lineup to solve different problems in a hurry, not stacking familiar names at the top of a rotation. Cole and Schlittler do not ask the same questions, and the pocket-aces idea has more weight because of it.

The short-series part is the hook

Max Fried returning would make the larger rotation ceiling even nastier, and the Yankees have already built enough depth around Will Warren, Ryan Weathers, Carlos Rodon, and the bullpen to avoid treating every start like an emergency. The cleaner conversation right now is simpler: Cole and Schlittler are the two names that can tilt a five-game series.

The bullpen piece matters here, too. If the Yankees can keep getting the kind of late-inning work that made Fernando Cruz look like one of baseball’s most underrated relief arms, then Cole and Schlittler do not need to carry eight innings every time out. They need to hand Boone a game with leverage still intact.

There are still fair questions. Cole has to keep building without another physical hiccup, and Schlittler has to keep answering as the league adjusts. Both are real enough to keep the celebration from getting silly.

I would still rather have this problem than the opposite one. If October started tomorrow, the Yankees could throw Cole and Schlittler at a lineup and make the other dugout feel the series immediately. Call it pocket aces, call it a short-series cheat code, call it whatever you want. The point is obvious enough now.