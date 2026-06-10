Fernando Cruz keeps making the Yankees‘ bullpen conversation less comfortable, which is exactly what a contender should want in June.

David Bednar still owns plenty of the ninth-inning structure. Camilo Doval still throws hard enough to make every scout in the building lean forward. Yet Cruz is the one who walked into the loudest part of Tuesday’s 3-2 win over Cleveland and turned it into a five-out save.

I have no issue with the Yankees keeping roles flexible right now. In fact, Cruz is making the case for that approach by being the reliever who can enter before the ninth and still finish the whole thing.

Cruz changed the ending

Cruz struck out four across 1.2 hitless innings, including a massive spot against Jose Ramirez before he struck out the side in the ninth. The Yankees had already burned through a lot of their bullpen over the past two nights, so Aaron Boone needed more than a clean inning. He needed a reliever willing to carry the final stretch.

Cruz did it with the same splitter-driven profile that has made him so annoying for hitters. He now owns a 1.84 ERA, 37 strikeouts, and a 1.16 WHIP, which is not a cute middle-relief line anymore.

The Yankees have spent weeks searching for steadier late-game answers. Cruz keeps volunteering.

The closer picture should stay flexible

The argument is not that Cruz has to replace Bednar tomorrow. That would be too neat, and bullpens rarely work that cleanly. The smarter read is that Cruz gives the Yankees a leverage weapon who does not need a traditional inning to matter.

If the best opposing hitters are due up in the eighth, Cruz can take that pocket. If the ninth needs swing-and-miss after a messy setup inning, he can do that too. The value comes from the strikeout pitch and the nerve to use it with traffic around him.

That matters because October does not care about regular-season job titles. The Yankees cannot afford to be rigid if Bednar gets wobbly or if Doval’s command turns a clean inning into a fire drill.

Cruz is 36, so nobody is selling some long-term breakout story. The point is more immediate. His splitter is playing, his strikeout stuff travels, and Boone clearly trusts him when the game starts to tilt.

The Yankees probably still need deadline bullpen help if the right arm becomes available. Cruz’s emergence does not erase that. It does, however, make the internal picture look a lot stronger, and if he keeps handling outs that matter, the ninth inning may become more of a committee than a nameplate.